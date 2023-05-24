Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 2:40 p.m.



| Updated 5:50 p.m.

“In politics, not everything is worth it.” This is how resounding the PNV leader, Andoni Ortuzar, was on Wednesday about the statements by Isabel Díaz Ayuso calling her formation racist. “I don’t know who told her that she is going to get more votes in Madrid by messing with the Basques and with the Basque parties, and she has taken as a double campaign axis to buzz Bildu and buzz us,” said the nationalist leader.

The Madrid president, in an interview in ‘El Periódico de España’, denied that the country is racist after the attacks suffered by Vinicius Júnior this Sunday at Mestalla. But she did point out that both in sport and in politics there are “racist behaviors” like “in the PNV.” For Ayuso, these behaviors are part of the “foundation” of the Basque nationalist formation. “There they take it,” he said before urging “to eradicate” all “hate behavior” such as the attempted attack on PP members who were at the local headquarters in Móstoles by two people who “entered violently ».

After reproaching the Madrid president for going to Bilbao on Saturday – where she symbolically closes the PP lists – “to give lessons on how to do things” in the Basque Country, Ortuzar stressed that she calls a party “that has an impeccable 127-year career, which has among its candidates people of all races, colors and from all origins. «Of course, on a day-to-day basis, neither Basque society nor the PNV have racism as a problem. It seems to me an injustice and an incomprehensible outburst. Each one is portrayed by his deeds and his words, ”the nationalist leader settled.