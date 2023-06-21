The president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, speaks in the Madrid Assembly, but she could well do so in the Congress of Deputies. For 10 lightning-fast minutes, the ones she consumes this Wednesday at the start of her investiture speech, the conservative leader bursts into the general election campaign on July 23 just like fire in a dry field: at full speed and without regard. It does not matter that this is a regional Parliament. It does not matter that this is the day indicated for her to shell out her Government program for Madrid. It is irrelevant that the occasion invites us to talk about the local, the daily and the tangible. Ayuso, who later does refer to her government proposals, charges against the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez; she criticizes Bildu, one of the parliamentary partners of the Executive of PSOE and Podemos; And she makes Vox ugly, which until March 28 was her only parliamentary ally in the regional Assembly, her “tacticism”. Of course, once the criticism of her has been distributed left and right, the president asks to “rebuild the bridges that have been blown up.”

The opposition, low in energy after an electoral campaign that elevated Ayuso to an absolute majority, is astonished at the start of the president’s speech. She mentions Sánchez three times. Two to Bildu. And in between, she is comfortable with her analysis of the situation in Spain. Because Ayuso interprets that the absolute majority of him summarizes “a message” sent by the citizens to the whole of the State. “It is the massive rejection of the policies of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and his partners, of social engineering, of institutional degradation and of the rule of law, of democratic involution, of the destruction of Transition Spain, of the loss of the good name and influence of Spain in the world”, he assures.

And not only that. Those votes, Ayuso insists, reflect that “the Spanish can’t take it anymore. That the political, moral and social deterioration of these last years, at the hands of totalitarian ideologies that nobody has voted for, has come to an end”. And he proclaims: “Spain deserves a better government, and she does not want her enemies to occupy her institutions, nor to change her through the back door. Bildu is governing Spain, they and their partners have sought to discredit or discredit our highest institutions (…) It cannot be that faithful Spain is cornered by the project of totalitarian overtones and social engineering of the sanchismo and its partners.

Sitting on the platform of authorities, the government delegate attends with the face of a poker player the baroness’ tirade, which includes him without naming him (“Sánchez has appointed five delegates, each one more politically active than the last, up to the maximum immorality of praising Bildu”). Very close to him, the mayors of the PP rejoice in the spectacle, with Esperanza Aguirre smiling after affectionately scolding the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, also present, for not lowering the IBI to the legal minimum. And while Ayuso talks and talks about Spain, Sánchez, La Moncloa, without yet talking about Madrid, its problems and its affairs, as he will do later, Mónica García, the leader of Más Madrid and the opposition, complains in her social networks.

“The first 10 minutes of Ayuso’s speech dedicated to Sánchez, terrorists, Bildu, enemies of Spain, reconquest and the faithful Spain, which I suppose will be the one that sells its public services to the vulture funds without disheveled,” he laments. “Thirty seconds of parliamentary courtesy and 30 minutes of attacks, insults and some lie”, summarizes the speech Juan Lobato, the leader of the PSOE. “A disappointment”.

The spokesperson for Más Madrid in the Assembly, Mónica García, in an image from June 15. ZIPI ARAGON (EFE)

But there are still things to say and to hear. Faced with a totally dedicated popular bench, hands broken from applauding when their leader alludes to King Felipe VI, Díaz Ayuso celebrates that Podemos has been left without representation: “The populism that seeks its opportunity in division and in confrontation its only option of success, has been expelled from this Chamber by the people of Madrid. Not only because their proposals have not convinced, but because their ways have embarrassed”. In parallel, the leader of the conservatives also criticizes the “tacticism” of Vox, which the spokeswoman for the extreme right, Rocío Monasterio, receives with a grimace in her seat, perhaps recalling the failed negotiations to approve the 2023 Budgets .

And then, yes, Ayuso starts talking about Madrid. If words are measured by weight, that is undoubtedly the bulk of his speech. But that part of the intervention has an air of filler, sandwiched as it is between a start and a farewell focused on national politics. Thus, the regional president announces that the rates reduced to 60% of transport passes will be extended for another six months, as well as that of 50% of multi-trip tickets, so they will be valid until the end of the year. He also recalls his commitment to the reform of the Trans law of the Community of Madrid, an idea with which he has flirted since 2019 and which he already announced in the last legislature, when the PP even voted in favor of a Vox proposal to repeal the norm, to which he did not give time before the elections.

In addition, the conservative leader also that she is going to increase up to 50% the bonus on the inheritance tax and donations to brothers, uncles and nephews, or that she will maintain the deflation of the personal income tax already in force as long as inflation is above 2% ( so it will also apply in 2023). And, as reported by EL PAÍS, she orders the 115 popular town halls in the region to lower the capital gains tax, which taxes the transmission of home ownership and premises through sales, inheritances or donations.

The flood of announcements continues with the one that a maintenance and monitoring contract will be tendered on Metro line 7B to anticipate possible incidents, since this line has been closed since August 2022, and has accumulated three years without providing service in its fifteen days. life, since it has caused changes in the land that have forced the demolition of fifty homes and the eviction of hundreds of people.

Finally, and after finishing the last legislature without delivering a single one of the 15,000 public homes that he had promised, Díaz Ayuso is committed to building 50,000 in Madrid, 13,000 of them thanks to the Administration. And the session ends. This Thursday, Ayuso will listen and answer the opposition spokesmen. She will then be voted regional president for the third time. And on Friday she will take over her office. A milestone that she does not exactly invite to pause: there is barely a month left for the general elections, and Ayuso wants a leading role in the campaign with which Alberto Núñez Feijóo will try to reach La Moncloa.

