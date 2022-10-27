The economic crisis that looms in 2023 will test the record regional budgets that the Community of Madrid has presented this Wednesday and its policy of tax reductions. The Executive chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso has combined in his announcement an expense figure never seen before (27,738 million euros); the forecast that the collection of own taxes and those transferred will be reduced by 4% next year; and the firm commitment to continue approving tax cuts in the regional Assembly. The bill on the accounts, whose entry into force depends on the favorable vote of Vox, and which is based on an increase of 17% in income from the regional financing system, has provoked immediate criticism from the left-wing opposition.

“These Budgets are impossible,” said Alejandra Jacinto, the spokesperson for Podemos. “You can’t do two things at the same time,” she has argued. “You cannot announce tax cuts and, simultaneously, an increase in spending”, she has exemplified. “Either they will not meet the volume of investments, or they will hit the debt up.”

Mónica García, leader of Más Madrid, has expressed herself along the same lines: “They are obsolete budgets, because they continue to bet on tax cuts for the rich, like Liz Truss [la breve ex primera ministra británica]instead of heeding the global economic consensus and common sense”.

“I ask the PP to take responsibility,” Juan Lobato, spokesman for the PSOE, finally claimed. “2023 is an electoral year”, he recalled about the municipal and regional elections in May. “That deserves a consensus budget, because we are facing a year of transition.”

However, the PP and Vox are convinced of the solidity of the project, which is why they face the decisive days of the negotiation with optimism to approve it before the end of the year. In addition, the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIREF) has endorsed the regional macroeconomic forecasts this same Tuesday, despite considering the GDP growth estimate for 2022 (4.6%) and 2023 (1.8%) optimistic.

Almost 400 million less

“The estimate of income is extremely prudent”, defended this Tuesday the Minister of Economy and Finance, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty. “We calculate that next year we will collect less [por impuestos propios] of the collection forecast that we will have on December 31 of this year”, he continued during a press conference in which he was accompanied by the number two of the Government, Enrique Ossorio. “For assigned and own taxes we have calculated 4% less than what we are collecting so far this year,” he added after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council. And he has underlined: “[En los Presupuestos] all tax reductions are consolidated. No tax increase is collected or will be collected, no matter how much the National Government claims that.”

So far in 2022, the regional Executive’s tax reduction policy has included a deflation of personal income tax and new bonuses for that tax for specific cases. Although these reforms will add a negative impact for the regional coffers of almost 400 million euros if they are activated as a whole, the Ministry of Finance does not contemplate that income tax collection will go down. Thus, in the department headed by counselor Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, they assure that the reduction in collection will come from the side of taxes levied on documented legal acts, property transfers, and successions and donations.

“The property transfer tax is linked to the sale of homes to a greater extent,” argued a government spokesman. “In 2022, the real estate market has been very active, but this evolution is expected to stall,” he added. “Successions and Donations does not have a homogeneous behavior either, that is why we always try to be prudent in the estimation of income”.

However, this last tax is discounted in the region at 99% between spouses, parents and children by decision of the Executive, which has also just approved in the Assembly the law that extends up to 25% the tax discount between brothers, uncles and nephews. To this voluntary cut in public income, finally, they want to add soon, for example, the activation of a zero rate for new self-employed workers and mothers who rejoin the labor market, as announced by Ayuso in the last debate on the state of the region.

subway rescue

On the contrary, all expenses increase. Health shoots up to 9,789 million (11.4% more, despite the fact that the figure is lower than what was spent in 2020 and 2021, two years marked by the pandemic). Education, up to 6,279 (9.1% more). And Social Policies reaches 2,450 million (11.8%). In this way, these three areas add up to 72% of a budget in which investment is also growing to support the metro company, which is experiencing a serious economic crisis.

It is not a minor fact. The public company estimated in its 2021 balance that it would need a rescue of 150 million euros from the regional coffers, if the cost of electricity did not drop. After closing that course with losses of 57 million euros, the new budgets grant him in 2023 a figure very close to what he calculated for the worst scenario: 158 million euros more than in 2022 (it goes from 1,345 million to 1,503, an 11 .7% more).

Nothing reflects better that the project has been developed, and is going to be negotiated with Vox, in the midst of a scenario of maximum uncertainty. A 2023 marked by the war in Ukraine, energy prices, and the consequences of the pandemic, will put the new budgets to the test if they are finally approved in the Assembly.

