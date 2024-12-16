The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusoconsiders that the Government would be willing to pardon both Koldo García and former minister José Luis Ábalosboth accused in the Supreme Court, if they reached an agreement not to speak more in their judicial statements, suggesting that they have information that would harm the interests of the Executive itself.

“If they have pardoned those responsible for the ERE, those who have committed crimes in Catalonia… I think everything is possible“Ayuso stated in an interview with Telecinco.

It should be noted that the Government, in any case, has not pardoned the political leaders of the ERE, and that it was the Constitutional Court that annulled the sentences of personalities such as the former Andalusian presidents José Antonio Griñán and Manuel Chaves considering that the Seville Court had violated his right to criminal legality, so he ordered a repeat of his trial.

Be that as it may, the Madrid president has insisted that, in any case, The current Constitutional Court acts as “a court of cassation” and? Pedro Sanchez “has control over [Cándido] Conde-Pumpido”, its president.

In this context, Ayuso has celebrated the words of the president of the General Council of the Judiciary and the Supreme Court, Isabel Perellowho on Friday warned in a statement that “It is not possible to question Justice in a generalized and permanent manner, attributing political biases to the members of the Judiciary“This, just two days after the head of the Executive said during the Moncloa Christmas cup that the PP “plays with the cards marked” by some judges.

“I am glad that the new president of the Supreme Court is taking a step forward. Before, when a politician attacked the Judiciary, the race came out en bloc. Now if anyone [del entorno del Gobierno] He is accused, the judges are fascists“Ayuso stated.

On the other hand, the Madrid president has once again called Sánchez a “coward” because “he needs to attack his adversaries” using the institutions of the State, in reference to the case of the State Attorney General, Alvaro Garcia Ortizcharged in the Supreme Court for alleged revelation of secrets in the case of alleged tax fraud by Ayuso’s partner, Alberto González Amador.

“The prosecutor has orchestrated a State operation against a rival, which in this case is me. If he were not my partner, none of this would be happening,” insisted Ayuso, who clarified again that he did notor has “nothing to do” in the matter and that he met González Amador after he had supposedly committed the crimes.

“Little by little towards a republic”

Another issue of the weekend was the result of the Conference of Presidents held on Friday in Santander after three years without being summoned by Sánchez.

The head of the Executive promised the communities to convene a Fiscal Policy Council in January to begin the procedures for debt forgiveness of the regionsas well as proposing a reform of the financing system.

Ayuso was the most critical of the measure and this Monday she indicated that her plan is “create a federal State to go little by little towards a republic that has not been asked about“. Likewise, he stressed that he wants to do it at the expense of Madrid because it is “annoying” and he recalled that “80% of what the Community collects “goes to the General Administration of the State.”

“With the remaining 20% ​​I have room, as autonomy, to take measures that make life easier in Madrid“, he said in relation to the tax reduction policy for citizens and companies that has been implemented in the Community.

Finally, in relation to a possible approach by the PP to Junts to present a motion of censure in Congress and overthrow the Government, Ayuso has indicated that, “fortunately”, it does not have to be seen “in that situation” because does not want to have “anything to do” with nationalism. “It is the most toxic thing that exists for coexistence,” he stated.