Ayuso, at the Conference of Presidents: “The minimum wage should not be the same for a farmer from Extremadura as for a businessman from Madrid”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has once again emerged as the main scourge of Pedro Sánchez’s Government. According to all the consulted sources present at the closed-door meeting of the Conference of Presidents, the Madrid president has charged against the Executive for trying to limit the “equality of the people of Madrid” and applying the same measures in all the Autonomous Communities.

According to these same sources, Ayuso has gone so far as to attack the equity criteria of the Interprofessional Minimum Wage: “The minimum wage should not be the same for a farmer in Extremadura as for a businessman in Madrid,” he assured.

The leader of the Madrid Executive has also spoken out against the cancellation of the debt of the Autonomous Communities proposed by the Government and which the majority of territorial leaders of the PP do view favorably. Always according to the consulted sources present at the meeting, regarding this forgiveness he has declared that it is “unfair and crazy” and has proposed that only the debt of the Valencian Government of Carlos Mazón be forgiven.

Furthermore, he has stated that Spain is “a fiscal hell” and that “Madrid is underfinanced and has many abandoned and saturated public services.” Ayuso has also been against the distribution of migrants proposed by the Government and has declared that “distributing people as if they were furniture has nothing to do with solidarity.”

