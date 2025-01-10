The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, assured this Friday that the national government is “occupying” the Judiciary and taking away independence from Madrid to give it to the Basque Country or Catalonia.

“All the independence they give to the Basque Country and Catalonia “they take it away from us,” said the Madrid leader in an interview in ‘esRadio’collected by Europe Press.

Thus, he has charged against the obstacles that, in his opinion, are placed on the management of the Community through the energy and taxes“taking away the powers inherent to each autonomy.”

“The media power and the media regime that La Moncloa has created around itself is so strong and so powerful that it is suffered daily,” said Díaz Ayuso, while also influencing the “dramatic moment” that Spain is experiencing, where institutions and the separation of powers are being “eaten away.”

“The Government is occupying the judicial power through first the Prosecutor’s Office and the reform of the law of (Félix) Bolaños, so worrying, but through different strategies, after the five days of love that the president took to directly attack the powers of the State that they forge a liberal democracy,” he expressed.