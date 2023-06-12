The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. A. Pérez Meca (Europa Press)

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will not have in her next government two advisers who have been with her since 2019 and who have put a radically liberal seal on the political action of the Executive. Enrique Ossorio, until now Vice President and Minister of Education and Universities, will be appointed President of the Madrid Assembly. And Javier Fernández Lasquetty, who had the Economy, Employment and Finance portfolio, will leave the Government “by his own decision”, although he will continue as a regional deputy in the Madrid Assembly. In this way, Díaz Ayuso is left without the architects of his Executive’s policies that have had a more marked ideological seal: from the scholarships to study in private centers to which families who earn more than 100,000 euros opt, to the successive reductions tax, Ossorio and Lasquetty have personalized the most radically liberal spirit of the Ayuso period.

Those of Ossorio and Fernández-Lasquetty are two sensitive exits. As vice president and coordinator of the electoral program, the former has been key in the Ayuso government linking ideologically with those of Esperanza Aguirre (defense of concerted private education, control of Telemadrid…). As for Fernández-Lasquetty, no one defines his role in the government better than former president José María Aznar, who at a rally last campaign praised him (“he is doing wonderfully well”) for applying a widely discussed tax approach in Madrid by academics: the Laffer curve, an American economist who theorized about a napkin that raises collections with less taxes.

Thus, the man who in the last legislature articulated a drop in personal income tax of 300 million euros, the same man who in 2014 resigned as Minister of Health due to the mobilization of white tides before the creation of privately managed public hospitals, leaves the Executive . His departure places his substitute before the challenge of activating the work to approve the 2024 Budget as soon as he takes office, fulfilling a priority of the Executive, which has extended public accounts and wants to start the legislature at full speed .

For this, the Madrid Assembly is constituted this Tuesday, the day on which Ossorio will assume the presidency of the Chamber and resign as counselor. One day later, Wednesday, Enrique López will become official in the Government Council that leaves the Justice and Interior portfolio, and Lasquetty will assume the vice-presidency of the acting government, as well as the powers of the Presidency, Education and Economy, becoming the counselor with the most competences of the history of the regional government. A whole gesture from Ayuso in his farewell. The president’s investiture debate will be on June 21 and 22, so that the conservative leader takes office as president of the Community on the 23rd, and forms a government on the 26th. That day, Lasquetty will become a simple deputy without executive responsibilities , culminating a calendar that will fill the next few weeks with a cascade of dismissals and appointments in which two things are certain.

The first: with the safe departure of seven of the nine current directors, and the doubt as to whether the head of Social Policies, Concepción Dancausa, will continue, Díaz Ayuso is designing a team to suit him, in which he will foreseeably give him the alternative to positions intermediates who have forged their careers under his command. The names that the president has listed as candidates They are, among others, Carlos Díaz-Pache, current Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure; Rocío Albert, vice-counselor for educational policy; José Antonio Sánchez, Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Digitization; Carlos Novillo, Vice Minister of the Interior; or Miguel Ángel García, Vice Minister of the Presidency.

And the second: with an absolute majority in her pocket, and the possibility that Alberto Núñez Feijóo will reach La Moncloa in the general elections on July 23, the regional president faces a strategic shift that profoundly affects her political profile.

Because free of the ties that come from depending on another party in the Assembly (Vox), Díaz Ayuso can now simply dedicate himself to managing and carrying out the electoral program coordinated, precisely, by Ossorio. In addition, if the PP reaches La Moncloa, the possibility of the constant clash with Pedro Sánchez that has served for the Madrid baroness to make a career disappears. And that marks the design of the new Government, where everything advances while the great question of the start of the political course is resolved.

Will Miguel Ángel Rodríguez continue as the president’s chief of staff? Government sources say that, “for the moment”, yes. The investiture and inauguration speeches of the presidency; the design of the new government; and the coordination of the leader’s agenda for the 23J general election campaign these days fill the powerful shadow adviser of Díaz Ayuso with tasks.

The acting Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment of the Community of Madrid, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty. Alejandro Martinez Velez (Europa Press)

But his future is uncertain. Government sources describe a tense atmosphere in the Real Casa de Correos, typical of a stage that is ending and with an air, therefore, of the end of the cycle. For months, both the president and Rodríguez’s entourage and collaborators have denied that the chief of staff is going to leave the government, breaking the team that has managed to make Ayuso go from being the first PP candidate to lose a Madrid autonomous community since 1987 (those of 2019) to sweep with an absolute majority in 2023.

However, everyone assumes that in politics there are things that are decided today and communicated tomorrow, promoting a smooth transition, damage control and also the possibility of going back.

The first thing is to close the new Executive, which Díaz Ayuso designs alone. Quite a contrast with the summer of 2019, when the national leadership of Pablo Casado tried to influence as much as possible the alignment of the Government of his stronghold in Madrid, and promoted or defended the candidacies of Enrique López, David Pérez and Fernández Lasquetty (all now departure) or that of Paloma Martín (with options to be reinforced in the new Executive). A countdown that has dozens of applicants holding their breath. As a source who has the confidence of Díaz Ayuso said: “The president is still outlining the Government.”

follow here the latest news about the elections in Madrid.