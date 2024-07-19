The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced this Friday that the regional government will fully exempt the taxes on Property Transfers and Documented Legal Acts paid by residents of San Fernando de Henares who buy a second-hand house to replace the one they have lost due to the Metro line 7B. The measure, which will also affect the acquisition of second-hand premises and parking spaces, has been received with a bittersweet taste by those affected. On the one hand, they applaud it, as they had been asking for it. On the other, they assure that the compensation received for losing their homes is not enough in many cases to buy a new home, so not everyone will be able to benefit from the tax exemption, and they demand that the State do the same with the tax on the purchase of new housing. The allocation to finance this aid will be included in the 2025 Budget, according to Díaz Ayuso, and will mean an average saving of 18,000 euros for homes and businesses, and 600 euros for garages, according to a government spokesperson.

“A regional tax on the purchase of second-hand homes is being discounted, and what we are asking for is that they give us back the homes that have been taken from us, which were not second-hand, but new,” acknowledged a spokesperson for the platform of those affected, who saw their houses filled with cracks as a result of the arrival of the Metro to this town of 40,000 inhabitants, which is why 73 have had to be demolished so far. “In addition, in order to be able to discount the purchase of homes, we have to be able to buy homes, and the compensation is not enough,” he added. And he concluded: “It is an important measure, we have been asking for it for a long time, but it is partial, since we still need to exempt first-time homes from taxes. [lo que depende del gobierno de España]. Without that, it is lame.”

This is how the mayor of San Fernando de Henares, Javier Corpa (PSOE), summed up the problem of acquiring a new home after losing the previous one due to the Metro in a recent interview with EL PAÍS: “The compensation is not decent. It is not enough for them to buy a home. However, in some cases they had their houses paid for. And in other cases, which is very serious, today they have nothing and continue paying the mortgage. [de la casa derribada]”.

The Community has already had to pay 8,861,000 euros in compensation for the damage to 3 premises, 27 parking spaces and 34 homes, according to information obtained by this newspaper under the transparency law and updated in June. At that time, 12 cases already processed were still pending payment and another 59 were still in the processing phase. Of all those affected, only 25 have shown their agreement with the compensation received, which predicts legal action to improve the amount paid.

Another problem for the Administration due to a Metro line that seems to be cursed.

In June, the regional government, through its Transport Minister, Jorge Rodrigo, left the reopening of the three-station section of Metro line 7B that has been closed for almost two years, after having altered the subsoil of the municipality of San Fernando de Henares, up in the air. A few days later, it was learned that the works to consolidate the ground surrounding Metro line 7B in this Madrid town have failed so far; that the tunnel through which the trains must pass is “in a state of serious structural instability”; that its collapse has accelerated despite all the previous work, in which tens of millions of euros have been invested; and that there is “a serious danger to people and property” along the route. Shortly afterwards, it was also learned that the executive assumes that rails must be removed from the track or 600 metres of railway platform demolished to try to save the infrastructure, and that it is open to the works being extended until 2026.

Hundreds of beneficiaries

It all began in 2007, when Esperanza Aguirre inaugurated a line that had been hastily built so that it could be opened just before the regional elections. The works altered the subsoil, which is extremely soluble, when water came into contact with the salt that mixed the land. As a result, the section of the underground that connects San Fernando with the Hospital del Henares has been closed for almost two years, with a total of nine closures in just 17 years of operation, and 73 homes that have lost their foundation have been condemned to demolition, which has affected almost 200 residents.

However, the potential beneficiaries of the measure announced by Díaz Ayuso are 220, according to a press release distributed by the Community, which has presumably included in that figure all those affected, whether or not they belong to the same family, and it is not expected that all of them will now buy a house. Otherwise, it would mean that the regional Administration recognizes that it plans to demolish 220 homes, and that, therefore, it may grant that same number of tax breaks.

“We are waiting for the Community to put in writing how it will proceed, and whether we are talking about individuals or homes,” summarised the spokesperson for the residents’ platform, who will be able to apply the discount retroactively from the recognition of the compensation for the damages caused by the works on line 7B as it passes through San Fernando de Henares and up to four years later.

