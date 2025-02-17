Ayuso announces new tax drops while complaining about not having funds for education and universities

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced on Monday new fiscal sales. The regional president says that this week’s Governing Council will process a new fiscal reduction in the Inheritance and Donations Tax “which will benefit 14,000 Madrid and generate an estimated savings of 140 million euros per year,” he said at a conference organized by The Forbes House Club.

The new measure that plans to promote the community intends to raise “from 25% to 50% the bonus for operations between brothers and uncles and nephews for consanguinity, and will be applicable to the entire group III of kinship”, said Ayuso, which has Shouted that Madrid is the region “pioneer in Spain to introduce the measure in both modalities of the tribute for this degree.”

Another measure that will boost your government this Wednesday will be the 100% bonus of the fee of donations below 1,000 euros and, along the same lines, will apply the 99% bonus in donations.

This announcement comes after the rectors of Madrid public universities accuse Ayuso of suffocating them economically. The leaders of the six campuses located in the region issued a statement in November with a single petition: o The Ayus quality of the service they offer.

The pressure had effect and days later the Ayuso government offered the rectors to improve the financing of public universities 4.2% for the next course. With that increase, which represents 45 million euros, the regional government offered universities was the essential minimum they demanded, although they really estimated that about 200 million would be needed to have healthy accounts.

The education sector in the Community of Madrid has been requesting the Ayuso Government for months to reverse the cuts imposed in 2011. The professors of Madrid public education have summoned demonstrations and strikes to request throughout this course a decrease in school hours, the decrease in ratios and a salary comparison with other communities.

Given these claims, the Ministry recognizes that the reduction of school schedule “seems like a reasonable proposal, but it must be done progressively.” Even so, the educational community continues with its protests and this Sunday will be concentrated in Atocha. “We fight because public education is accessible, free and quality for the entire population, aware that it is an essential public service,” say the promoters of the demonstration, who second organizations of professors and students from Madrid public universities; as well as teaching staff, the ‘FP without practices’ platform, the CGT, CNT and STEM unions, students of students as a student union or open gap. To the mobilization, different associations of families and the Assembly of Less Teaching Teachers are also added.

In relation to the announcement made on Monday, Díaz Ayuso has remarked that these measures do not constitute “fiscal dumping” but that the Community of Madrid uses “its autonomy and normative capacity, collected in the Constitution, to define its tax policy and be more competitive ”

From the Community of Madrid they explain that, thanks to this measure, for example, “two brothers who inherit another deceased brother, without descendants, ascendants or spouse who had a house valued in 200,000 euros and savings of a total amount of 100,000 euros, They will avoid payment of more than 15,600 euros each on the uninification quota (twice as much as or almost 7,850 euros plus each) with the new bonus ”.