Isabel Díaz Ayuso has promised this Thursday to promote the birth rate with an aid per child, from 2022, of 14,500 euros (at a rate of 500 euros per month until the child is two years old) for pregnant women under 30 years of age registered in the Community of Madrid for 10 years and that they earn less than 30,000 euros per year. The measure, which would benefit between 12,000 and 14,000 women, has been the main announcement of the leader of the PP during the start of the investiture debate with which she hopes to retain the presidency of the Community of Madrid, for which she will need the support of Vox this Friday. Díaz Ayuso, in addition, has advanced that his Government will go from the 13 ministries it had when it shared it with Cs, during the last legislature, to 9. A message of austerity, coinciding with the previous demands of Vox, in the midst of the harsh consequences economic and social consequences of the pandemic.

Ayuso implicates Casado in the controversy over the King Ayuso plans an income tax reduction of 300 million

“We are going to tackle the challenge of the birth rate in a decisive way,” said Díaz Ayuso during his speech at the regional Assembly, which began after noon and has not finished yet. “For pregnant women under 30 years of age, with incomes of less than 30,000 euros per year, we will help them with 500 euros per month, from the fifth month of pregnancy and until the baby is two years old,” he assured. “In other words, we are going to help the women who need it most with 14,500 euros for each child born in the Community of Madrid, as long as the mother has been registered here for at least 10 years.”

The conservative leader has specified that the aid will be compatible with the work, and cumulative, that is, that it will be granted for each child. According to the Administration’s calculations, it would have a budgetary impact of 250 million euros per year.

In video, Díaz Ayuso has announced the imminent approval of the half-point tax reduction in personal income tax this Thursday.JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO / EPV

Tax reduction and educational ratios

Díaz Ayuso also plans to approve this year a reduction of half a point in all sections of personal income tax that would come into effect from 2022. The measure would have a cost of 300 million euros for public coffers and in absolute terms it would especially benefit high rents. The winner of the 4-M elections also proposes a reinforcement of the personnel who work in the residences; unify the strategies of Housing, Mobility, Local Administration and Rural Revitalization; begin a progressive reduction of the educational ratios, starting with the second cycle of infantile in the academic year 2022-2023 (with 20 students); or create a digital account to access the Administration from any device.

On video, Isabel Díaz Ayuso explains her decarbonization plan during the start of the investiture debate this Thursday.JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO / EPV

Decarbonization

“It is essential to note in our objectives as a society the care of nature and the need to balance the emission of greenhouse gases, decarbonization,” stressed the candidate for the investiture. “I announce that we are going to invest more than 24 million euros in a green hydrogen generation plant that will be a pioneer in Spain. We will be the first to use renewable energy and treated water as a source of hydrogen generation ”, he continued. “We will invest 33 million in our own photovoltaic installations for electricity self-consumption,” he continued. And he finished off with another green economy proposal: “I announce that we are going to develop, thanks to public-private collaboration agreements, a network of fast and ultra-fast charging points for electric vehicles. This same year, we will finish the largest electric station from Spain, which will be located in Pozuelo de Alarcón and will have 30 fast and ultra-fast charging points ”.

More investment in residences

When he had been speaking for more than an hour from the Assembly rostrum, surrounded by the applause of the popular group, Díaz Ayuso has promised more places for nursing homes and day centers, “to encourage free choice.” But the candidate for the investiture has not referred to the construction of new homes for the elderly, as requested by the left, but to the financing provided by the Community of Madrid to the private sector. In February, the Community approved a new framework agreement with unions and employers that increased the amount from 54 to 74 euros / day, but its implementation was suspended due to the dissolution of the Assembly due to the new elections.

In addition, the president has advanced that she has requested 17 million euros of European funds for recovery to create the unique social history, a tool that will contain all the information of each person in terms of social care, but also housing, employment or education, regardless of the administrations involved.

If everything happens as planned, Díaz Ayuso will be invested as president of the Community for the second time this Friday; will take office on Saturday; and the first Governing Council of its new Executive will be held on Monday.

