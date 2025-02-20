02/20/2025



Updated at 2:32 p.m.





The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and her counterpart from Extremadura, María Guardiola, will meet next week at an institutional meeting Extremadura-Madrid, during two work days that will have as its backdrop the common concern for the Future closure of the Almaraz nuclear power plant, “which will put important challenges that face the societies of both regions,” according to autonomous sources Madrid

Ayuso will move on Monday and Tuesday to Mérida with part of the Governing Council, specifically with the advisors of Presidency, Justice and Local Administration, Miguel Ángel García; Economy, Finance and Employment, Rocío Albert; Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, Jorge Rodrigo; and Environment, Agriculture and Interior, Carlos Novillo. On the work agenda, it is planned to address with the Extremadura Executive programs and actions of economic, social and cultural field.

Thus, they will deal with issues in health care and dependence; Childhood and older, victims of violence against women, education, housing and transport; entrepreneurship, research and digitalization; administrative modernization, emergencies; culture, tourism and sports; Livestock and agribusiness, among others.

On Tuesday, they will also visit the Almaraz Central, which has the cessation of operations scheduled between 2027 and 2028 by the central government. “This decision is critical for electricity supply and regional economic development,” as they have stressed from the Community of Madrid.