Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Santiago Abascal sponsor the inauguration of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco in Valladolid and magnify the absence of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, despite the fact that the PP pulled former president Mariano Rajoy. “There was no other place in Spain more important today,” the president of Vox has defended, than supporting a government “demonized by those who most have to be silent”, referring to the PSOE and President Pedro Sánchez, and that before to start walking is «the great hope of Spain».

Abascal and Ayuso, Ayuso and Abascal, burst into the lobby of the Cortes de Castilla y León amid a cloud of cameras and media professionals in a headquarters filled with public officials and politicians from Vox and the PP.

“Ayuso is going to stop and speak,” they announced from the PP. And not only that. Isabel Díaz Ayuso had her intervention prepared on paper. Four meters from her, far enough to be out of focus, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, her chief of staff. The president of the Community of Madrid stressed the “great honor” and the “great joy” that she supposed accompanies Mañueco. Ayuso praised the “great pact” that unites PP and Vox. “The next four years Castilla y León will be a ‘free’ socialism community,” said the Madrid woman about the alliance.

The popular leader took the opportunity to politically support Vox as a government partner. On the one hand, reviling President Pedro Sánchez’s attacks on the pact, pointing to the lack of authority to pass judgment on “those who agree with the political network of ETA and with the Basque and Catalan independentists who want to break up Spain.”

In that he coincided with Santiago Abascal, who added the “communists” to the compendium of PSOE partners to govern Spain. The president of Vox, who was already last week at Fernández Mañueco’s investiture session, did not doubt that Alberto Núñez Feijóo supports the pact between the two formations in Castilla y León, despite the absence of an act that Abascal considered essential to attend. “We cannot turn our backs on a government so attacked,” he remarked. “If he is not here, he will have to explain it,” he specified about the president of the popular ones.

Legitimacy



Then he used the legitimacy of the votes and the seats. PP and Vox add up to 44 of the 81 of the Cortes of Castilla y León. The one from Vox raised the shot and pointed to Moncloa, specifying that it was an alliance “supported by the vast majority of Spaniards who want changes and want to kick out Pedro Sánchez.” In this he agreed with Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who had remarked that “citizens, at the polls, choose who they want to agree with.”

Between Ayuso and Abascal, he valued the importance of the appointment Cuca Gamarra, who fought to clear up questions about the absence of Núñez Feijóo and the suitability of the new partner with which the PP replaces Cs in Castilla y León. “There are many issues to attend to today,” he justified on the agenda of his chief of ranks, who has summoned businessmen and unions to address the country’s economic situation. “The important thing is that in the end we are in everything,” added Gamarra.

Stability and governance



The also spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies insisted that the pact guarantees “stability” and “governance” from respect for the Constitution and “the autonomous State in which we believe and defend.” That State of Autonomies that Vox advocates suppressing and that Juan García-Gallardo expressly rejected as the imminent vice president of the Board, in the investiture session of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco.

Minister Pilar Alegría, in socialist red, entered sideways along with the Government delegate, Virginia Barcones, while Cuca Gamarra, number 2 of the PP, spoke. They did not wait their turn, but they went directly to the outside of the tape, behind the backs of the journalists, who were focused on the lectern, and went to the hemicycle. The minister had already convened at one in the afternoon, between the event and Alfonso Fernández Mañueco’s press conference.

The session was attended by the former president of the community, Jesús Posada, Juan José Lucas and Juan Vicente Herrera, who wanted to support Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, 35-year custodian of PP governments, the penultimate in coalition with Cs. Herrera took advantage of the microphones to explain that he, in five inaugurations as president of the Board, was not accompanied by any president of the party, and that did not make him feel less supported. “I don’t understand,” he said, “about paying so much attention to presences and absences.” He ignored that his five inaugurations were not with a pact with a party that the new president of the PP saw as inadvisable just a few months ago. They asked him what he thought of this pact. And Herrera, a good friend of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, pulled from a political manual: “It is a democratic pact.”

Inside the hemicycle, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, defended the coalition that is going to launch from now on with Vox. “Now that all of Spain is watching us, that all of Spain is watching Castilla y León, we are going to make it fashionable,” summed up the protagonist of the event, before undergoing an arduous photo session with those attending his inauguration.

An act that part of the attorneys missed. For the first time, an official, parliamentary appointment has not been considered, and more than 50 of the 81 attorneys in Castilla y León are not ‘professionals’, they combine the seat with work, which made it difficult, if not prevented, their presence in the hemicycle.