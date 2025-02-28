The President has loaded hard against the debt remove that is being approved by the central government and that, in her opinion, has as its main beneficiary Catalonia. «It is foolish to load with the debts that we have not generated those who live … here”. He has warned of the danger of the steps that are taking place with the implementation of the «Catalan Tax Agency: it is to create a new nation by substitution. And they already have everything: impunity, because they have erased crimes; Own Finance; Own police, expelling the Civil Guard, and the box of all Spaniards ». In his opinion, “there is a project for nationalists at the expense of all others.”

The Madrid president did not want to compromise her opinion on the political future of the Valencian president, Carlos Mazón; He has limited himself to reiterating his intention to support the recovery of the region and to comment on his ranks: «I see a person who wants to move forward all the projects and we want to help. What is my opinion on something that is foreign to me? I see his team working every day to solve so much destruction.

As for Jessica Rodríguez’s statements, related to former Minister Ábalos and who declared yesterday before the judge, she said: «The dentistry student has literally removed the teeth from the minister, and demonstrates the corruption that exists around Pedro Sánchez: Ábalos was the one who managed and organized in the PSOE; Sanchez is responsible for what his number two does, as I am from mine. He has to explain that and also because another woman took money to the headquarters of the PSOE ».

But he insists that the most serious is “that the Tax Agency begins to win in Catalonia, and three million income statements remain in the hands of persons convicted of Malversar, people who have said they would do it again, who are taking Catalonia out of Spain, creating a parallegal nation.”

Criticizes the head of the Madrid Executive who “the same thing that crimes were amnesty, now debts were amnesty, and that invoice is loaded to the people who here every day early to fight and work.”

On the negative valuations that the qualification agencies are doing on the debt remove, the Madrid president thinks that “everything goes in the opposite direction to what is necessary.” He believes that «Spain can’t stand it anymore; It is all so deeply suffocating … the money is not being spent and now we forgive debts to be able to win elections in Catalonia and break and divide Spain ».