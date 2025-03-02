The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has warned this Sunday that the time has come to “restart our great nation” and expel its partners from the institutions, before they “ruin” the country. In a … Act with militants of his party, for the delivery of Carnés to 220 new affiliates of the PP in Madrid, at the Eduardo úrculo Cultural Center, Ayuso has flatly rejected the debt remove planned by Sánchez with the independentists: «It is not a condom, it is a condemnation».

«We are not going to stop working a single day until this common front of nationalists, communists, Bildus and their totalitarian laws, those traps, lies, and that president at the head, are expelled from the institutions. We are not going to stop until this moment comes. The time has come to raise the flight, to activate that countdown, to restart our great nation. Who joins? ”The regional president of Madrid has exclaimed.

In his speech, Ayuso has been very critical of the debt remove, which is a condonation of 8,644 million euros for the Community of Madrid, because “it is not a condom, it is a conviction” that will fall again “on the back of the taxpayers.”

«Can anyone explain to me why an autonomous coslada or a parla shopkeeper owes anything to the Catalan nationalists? Because? What should we? Because? What have they done to pay them? To pay what? Embassy? Corrupt business? To continue creating identity feelings. To divide the Catalans, to continue creating a parallegal nation that has never existed and will not exist. Because that is to go against the rule of law, against truth, the past and the future ».

Ayuso has assured that it is necessary to “leave the closet” to avoid that Sánchez “ruin Spain”: “You have to make sacrifices and play it and leave the closet and say I am tired that Sanchismo ruins Spain. And I know that this is complicated and it is difficult for many, because who is most afraid to lose but here this is brave and people committed to their country ».

«Everyone says it by low. You have to say it high. We don’t like this. This is not the Spain that we gave ourselves in 78. This is no longer going from the left and right, this goes from democracy or an autocracy, this goes for freedom and Spain or to plunge into the worst moment of our history for long years and therefore it is time to cut the tap to the corrupt business of nationalism, which has been crying with the money of all Spaniards ».