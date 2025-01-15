Ayuso accuses the Prosecutor’s Office of “trying to destroy” his partner after asking to investigate him for bribing a Quirón manager

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, maintained this Wednesday that “all the powers of the State and all the ministers” are “very focused” on “trying to destroy” her partner, Alberto González Amador, accused of tax fraud. and whom the Prosecutor’s Office now asks to also investigate for bribery. In the eyes of the president, her boyfriend is a “citizen who is defending himself.” Furthermore, the spokesperson for the Ayuso Government, Miguel Ángel García, has once again supported Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Chief of Staff of the regional president, despite having lied before the Supreme Court. “He told the whole truth,” he signed.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests that Ayuso’s partner testify in the tax fraud case

Ayuso has appeared after the Government Council and has charged against the will of the state government to limit the exercise of popular action. In line with his rhetoric in recent years, Ayuso has accused Pedro Sánchez and his Executive of progressively “turning Spain into a dictatorship.” It is also “war-civilist” to point out the past of Franco’s police repression of the Casa de Correos, current headquarters of the regional government. Spain is on the way, he has reiterated, towards a “Bolivarian-style dictatorship.”

Ayuso’s press team has limited the questions to the president to three, arguing that she had to go to the airport to fly to Peru, where she will make an institutional trip. So his comment on the alleged bribery that the prosecution suspects was limited to insisting that the tax inspection of his partner, Alberto González Amador, which gave rise to the judicial case, “must be the only one in Spain.”

The Prosecutor’s Office asks to investigate the possible “bribery” of Ayuso’s partner to a Quirón manager



Accusation of “editorializing”

There was, therefore, no time to ask Ayuso about Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s statement in the Supreme Court last week, in which he lied by saying that elDiario.es had not contacted him before the publication of the first information. about the González Amador fraud. Yes, the advisor to the Presidency and Government spokesperson, Miguel Ángel García, did. Asked about this point, in addition to the threats to Rodríguez’s journalists and the leak of false information to the media, and whether this would finally merit the dismissal of Rodríguez or his appearance to give explanations to the opposition, García argued that pointing out these points was “make an editorial” and maintained that MAR, as Ayuso’s senior official is known, “declared what he knew and told the whole truth.”