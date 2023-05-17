The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, severely criticized the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, on Tuesday, whom she accused of “decapitalizing Spain” and agreeing with Bildu. Her words could be heard during the electoral debate offered at night by Telemadrid, the only one in this campaign where the leaders of the main parties in the region will coincide.

During the debate, the ‘popular’ leader – who aspires to obtain an absolute majority at the polls on 28-M – criticized that the chief executive “does not even speak with the presidents of his own party.” Shortly after, she was harsher when censuring Sánchez for, according to her, having “ordered the decapitalization of Spain”, by not having “neither one more headquarters in Madrid, nor one more museum in Madrid.”

In addition, he criticized the fact that during the covid-19 pandemic he had “illegally” closed the region with the aim of promoting “even more restrictions and more poverty”, “trying to attack one administration against the other, intervening companies, homes, pardoning criminals”, releasing “rapists” as well as promoting “laws that are legal outrages”. In this regard, and again speaking about the policies of the central government, he censured that they attack “the educational freedom of families and everything is done by imposition.”

«They attack the Crown, the Constitution, the Transition that they agree with Bildu (…) They attack all this and also against Madrid constantly and that is the big problem we have right now. Sánchez hates Madrid and a united Spain and when he said we are going for everything, for all, I already told him: he will be able to go for everything, but not for Madrid and even less with his ETA partners », Ayuso settled.

Replica of the opposition



For their part, the left-wing candidates for the Community of Madrid reproached the regional president for the “privatization” of Health. The Más Madrid candidate, Mónica García, criticized that, in her opinion, he had “insulted” doctors and health professionals, closing emergency centers and “opening them with broken equipment”, alluding to the new model of extra-hospital emergencies without doctor.

In turn, the candidate for the presidency from the PSOE, Juan Lobato, criticized that being the “richest” community in Spain with “great potential”, it cannot be “the last in Spain in investment in Health”. . In the same sense, he regretted that having the potential to be the leader of Europe is going “for the worse.”

The Podemos candidate, Alejandra Jacinto, also insisted on this line, who indicated that in the region there are “sufficient resources for free glasses, dentists and psychologists.” Also to be able to have public residences, she added, but “Ayuso behaves like a Quirón commercial and has not even hired a doctor,” she reproached him.

Finally, from Vox they warned the head of the Madrid Executive that she has sufficient resources to hire more professionals. For this reason, she asked him to allocate more money to doctors, instead of investing it in other issues.