Ayushmann Khurrana shared a glimpse of his next film on Instagram. The film is being made under the direction of ‘Kedarnath’ director Abhishek Kapoor, which is going to be seen. Ayushman Khurana shared this picture and wrote in the caption, ‘I will have a different style in this different film. Preparations for the movie are being fiercely. In this photo, Ayushman is seen lifting heavy weights, in which he is seen in a black gym outfit and with this, he is getting a lot of praise on his toned body. Regarding this untitled film, Ayushmann told the Bombay Times, ‘Abhishek has become a different voice in the world of cinema today and I am glad that we finally got the chance to work together and on the project that is very close to my heart is. This beautiful love story will take viewers on an emotional winding path which is a family entertainer film. Filmmaker said, ‘Ayushmann is going to see tremendous physical transformation for his role in this film. This is a big challenge and he is committed to it.