Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a special message for his daughter on Daughters Day. Ayushmann tweeted, ‘This photo clicked in the Bahamas in early 2020. We thought the year would be very special and special. I got the chance to spend so much time with you. Happy Daughters Day my darling. ‘

Celebs and fans have also made cute comments on Ayushman’s post. All are praising Ayushmann’s daughter.

Let us know that recently Ayushman Khurana has made another achievement in his name. He has been included in the list of 100 influential people of the world by America’s famous magazine Time. Ayushmann had given information of receiving this honor on his Instagram account. He wrote, ‘I feel honored to be included in the list of 100 influential people of the world released by Time magazine.

Just a few days ago, a video of Ayushmann went viral which is Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. During this, Karan Johar asked him questions about his films, which Ayushman Khurana gave funny answers. Ayushman had replied that he would say about ‘Vicky Donor’ – ‘Son, because of this talent of Papa, you exist today.’ At the same time, about his film Congratulations, he will say that ‘When we get old, don’t leave us alone’.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabow. In this, he worked with Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, according to reports, Ayushmann is going to do his next film with Abhishek Kapoor. In this, he will be seen in the role of an athlete.