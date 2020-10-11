Today (11 October) is the birthday of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. His fans and Bollywood friends are congratulating him and wishing him well. Ayushman Khurana’s Vishesh among all these people caught everyone’s attention. In the same fashion as Amitabh Bachchan, he has wished Big B in pure Hindi.

Messages written in Hindi like Big B

Ayushmann Khurrana has worked with Amitabh Bachchan. He has posted a picture of Big B on his Instagram Story. This picture is from his recent film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. Ayushmann has written with it, happy birthday Amit ji. I had a dream to work with you since childhood, it was fulfilled as if life was blessed. What you have done for this industry is incredible. We will all be grateful to you for a lifetime.

Ajay Devgan wishes

Worked together in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushman Khurana have worked together in the film ‘Gulabo Sitabho’ directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film was to be released on the big screen first. It was then released on the OTT platform.

Neha Dhupia gave a lot of love

Neha Dhupia has also given a comment on Big B’s birthday. He has written, Happy Birthday Bachchan Saab … lots of love sir. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan has thanked the fans and friends on social media.