Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s son Virajvir has a birthday on January 2, that is, Saturday. He wished the son a happy birthday on social media. Ayushman Khurana said that his son is just like his shadow. At the same time, Tahira Kashyap has also wished the son a birthday.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of his son Virajveer on his Instagram account. In which he is seen playing guitar. Ayushman Khurana with the picture wrote, ‘Happy birthday son. I see my shadow in you You are a man in yourself, mostly lost in your thoughts. You love your music I remember you were staring at the moon on New Year’s Eve, while the other children were running around the bonfire. You have an artist, because the artist is human. ‘



Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has shared a picture of her son Virajvir’s birthday on his Instagram account. He wrote with it, ‘Happy birthday son. Your eyes are like mine but my vision is to have your own vision. Your hair color is like mine but I wish you had something to spread love and humanity around. You should search and you can feel that you are also unique in every way.



Ayushmann Khurrana recently completed the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ in his hometown Chandigarh. Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in director Abhishek Kapoor’s film. The film is shot in Chandigarh in just 48 days amidst the corona epidemic.