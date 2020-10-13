Today is the 33rd death anniversary of Bollywood veteran singer, actor and musician Kishore Kumar. On this day, Kishore Kumar’s loved ones are remembering him from B-town syllabus. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has also shared the video on social media, chanting his song ‘O Manjhi Re’ while remembering Kishore Kumar.

Old video of ayushman khurana

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared an old video of himself on his Instagram account on Tuesday on the death anniversary of Kishore Kumar. In this, he is seen humming Kishore Kumar’s song ‘O Manjhi Re’. With this, Ayushman Khurana wrote the caption, ‘There is no edge to paper kayaks. Any edge that meets the edge is its own edge. ‘



Thank you Kishore Kumar

At the same time, Ayushman Khurana thanked him on the death anniversary of Kishore Kumar. Actually, Ayushmann Khurrana described the late singer as a source of courage to play one of the most unusual roles in his career.

Ayushman Khurana is very inspired by Kishore Kumar

Ayushmann Khurrana is also very inspired by Kishore Kumar’s risk-taking ability. He added, ‘Kishore Kumar has always been like an institution, and he has been a big inspiration. He is a legend, as he was always creatively restless and fearless, and I love his legacy. He was always among the experimenters and risk takers. ‘