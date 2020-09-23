Has been included in the Time 100’s 2020 list of the most influential people. Let us know that Ayushman Khurana is the only Indian actor to be included in the Time 100 list this year. She has written a note for him on this achievement.

Deepika wrote, Ayushmann remembers from the time of ‘Vicky Donor’

Deepika wrote, I remember Ayushmann Khurrana from his debut film ‘Vicky Donor’. He has been a part of the entertainment industry in many different ways before this, but we and you are talking about him today because of the impact he has made from his iconic characters in many memorable films. While the male lead role is often tied into the same manhood stereotype, Ayushmann has successfully molded himself into characters who challenge these stereotypes.

Not everyone can fulfill dreams, one of the people who fulfills Ayushman

Deepika further writes, very few people in India’s 1.3 billion population can see their dreams come true and Ayushman Khurana is one of them. You must be thinking how? Thanks to talent and hard work. Needless to say this, but more important than that is patience, perseverance and fearlessness.