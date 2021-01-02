Ayushman Khurana is one of the best actors of Bollywood, who rules the hearts of the audience with his acting. On the new year, Ayushman Khurana told that what special he will bring for his fans in the year 2021.

In an interview to Bombay Times, Ayushmann Khurrana has spoken a lot about his film career. Talking about the year 2021, Ayushman said, ‘I think we all relieved that the year 2020 has passed. With this, he said that the past year has gone by giving us a big lesson. Ayushmann said, ‘We have to step back from the greed to get more and more. We need to think about what our priorities are. What small thing can make us happy and what can make us human. I hope we all have realized that we are all connected to each other and everything a person does has an impact on everyone. ‘ He said in this conversation that he is entering the year 2021 after learning this.



Ayushman Khurana is the favorite artist of the audience on the big screen. In this interview, he openly told what he will bring for his fans in the year 2021. Ayushmann said, ‘We are all entertainers and it can not be too big and happy that people will start to enjoy cinema once again. Theaters is a magical place that takes us into a different world, inspires us, forces us to think on different issues, makes us feel happy. ‘



He said, ‘I am sure that our industry will experience a great year in 2021. I have three films to be released in the year 2021, including ‘Junglee Pictures’ ‘Doctor Ji’, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and another project. I hope these films will bring people to theaters. I am sure that things will improve gradually in the new year and hope that I will be able to entertain the people of my country with my films throughout the year. I am sure that after Pandemic, people will leave their homes with their families and will be able to celebrate their life moments again in the same way as before Covid-19. ‘

In such a situation, Ayushmann wants to bring such content for his fans that he will enjoy.