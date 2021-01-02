Ayushman Khurana is the favorite artist of the audience on the big screen. In this interview, he openly told what he will bring for his fans in the year 2021. Ayushmann said, ‘We are all entertainers and it can not be too big and happy that people will start to enjoy cinema once again. Theaters is a magical place that takes us into a different world, inspires us, forces us to think on different issues, makes us feel happy. ‘
He said, ‘I am sure that our industry will experience a great year in 2021. I have three films to be released in the year 2021, including ‘Junglee Pictures’ ‘Doctor Ji’, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and another project. I hope these films will bring people to theaters. I am sure that things will improve gradually in the new year and hope that I will be able to entertain the people of my country with my films throughout the year. I am sure that after Pandemic, people will leave their homes with their families and will be able to celebrate their life moments again in the same way as before Covid-19. ‘
In such a situation, Ayushmann wants to bring such content for his fans that he will enjoy.
