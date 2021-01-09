If the year 2020 ended with the bad news of the serious injury of Cristian Cedrés, due to a complete rupture of the anterior crusader in his right knee, this 2021 seems to also start with a very important loss for Pepe Mel’s schemes, such as the of the first yellow captain Aythami Artiles, which will have to undergo surgery.

“Maybe he will have to operate on the Achilles tendon, which would mean that he does not play anymore throughout the season”, the president of the island club revealed last Friday on the club’s official radio. These statements have come completely unexpected since the player himself, in the same medium, had declared a few weeks ago that “I am training to try to be at the physical level I was before, not to lose so much physics because I have been standing for a long time, without being able to jogging or running. I have to train, it is true that it is not the same as doing it with my colleagues every day in a normal week, but I am in Arguineguín training. I try to get to 28 (December) as best as possible ”, something that, without a doubt, has not happened and that, today, has been ratified by Pepe Mel at a press conference stating that“ 99% ”will lose the central Arguineguín for the remainder of the season.

In this way, with the two long-term injuries, such as those of Cedrés and Aythami, it will be necessary to see if the UD goes to the winter market, also due to the poor performance of Tomás Cardona, or he ends up betting on the quarry like Saul Coco, as the highest Gran Canaria president expressed: “Aythami will lose the season if he has surgery and Cardona for whatever reason has been able to play few games in the first round. Maybe we should reinforce that part of the defense or give prominence to Coco, from the subsidiary “.