The 1988 McLaren MP4/4 driven by Ayrton Senna comes back to life thanks to the special collaboration between LEGO Italia and Automobile Club Milanowho have created a full-scale reproduction of the legendary single-seater.
Created by Riccardo Zangelmi, the only Italian LEGO Certified Professional, the car boasts record numbers with its 400,000 LEGO bricksa weight of 610 kg and a good 120 hours of design, to which 700 were added just for the construction.
It will be possible to admire it from August 29th to September 1st at the Automobile Club Milano Club House in Monza, in conjunction with one of the most anticipated motorsport events of the year. In addition to the single-seater, visitors will also find a brick reproduction of Ayrton Senna’s helmet.
Dates and places
While fans of video games and plastic bricks eagerly await the release of LEGO Horizon Adventures, scheduled for next November 14, the Swedish company continues to pursue collaborations that go beyond video games and this initiative only confirms it.
Under the slogan “united by the love of racing”, McLaren MP4/4 to move from September 2 to 8 at the Automobile Club Milano headquarters in Corso Venezia 43 in Milan, where it will be the special protagonist of an exhibition that began on August 26.
In fact, the same representation will also feature twenty-nine models of racing cars made of bricks created by AFOL (Adult Fan of LEGO) Luca Rusconi (who designed them) and Francesco Frangoja (who built them), with small works of art such as the Tyrrel P34, with its iconic six wheels.
On this occasion, again from 2 to 8 September, visitors to the exhibition will be given a miniature of the LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4, while stocks last.
