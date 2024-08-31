The 1988 McLaren MP4/4 driven by Ayrton Senna comes back to life thanks to the special collaboration between LEGO Italia and Automobile Club Milanowho have created a full-scale reproduction of the legendary single-seater.

Created by Riccardo Zangelmi, the only Italian LEGO Certified Professional, the car boasts record numbers with its 400,000 LEGO bricksa weight of 610 kg and a good 120 hours of design, to which 700 were added just for the construction.

It will be possible to admire it from August 29th to September 1st at the Automobile Club Milano Club House in Monza, in conjunction with one of the most anticipated motorsport events of the year. In addition to the single-seater, visitors will also find a brick reproduction of Ayrton Senna’s helmet.