Japan 1991: Third title

Monaco was Senna’s fetish circuit, but Suzuka was the one that gave her her greatest joys: her three titles. The third and last would come in 1991, also in the penultimate race, but his rival this time would not be Prost, but Mansell, and he did not start first, but second behind Berger, his new partner at McLaren. The British started third, he needed to win to reach the end of Australia with options and he went away on lap nine when he tried to pass Ayrton, who would then let the Austrian win at the finish as a gesture of gratitude for his help during the year.