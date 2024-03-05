From experiences on karts to Formula 1 single-seaters, the exhibition AYRTON SENNA. Forever – scheduled to National Automobile Museum from Wednesday 24 April to Sunday 13 October 2024 – collects the most significant cars driven by Senna during his career, from the first Formula Ford to the last Williams. The cars will be accompanied by documents, publications and memorabilia: among these, the complete collection of the driver's racing suits and helmets and the widest collection of all the books dedicated to him published in the world.

To accompany the story, a important visual apparatus will be articulated along the entire route: spectacular images – some previously unpublished -, Super8 films, audiovisual installations and a multi-projection on the large screen. Among the many photographs on display, taken by the greatest photographers of the time, a wide selection of shots by Angelo Orsi, Senna's great friend and official photographer.

As a corollary to theexhibition curated by Carlo Cavicchi – the largest and most complete ever built – five moments of meeting and debate: drivers, journalists, designers, test drivers and friends, loved ones and longtime rivals will contribute to drawing the most complete portrait of the unforgettable champion.

Many testimonies from those who knew him and – in various ways – influenced his amazing career. Furthermore, on Wednesday 1st May the Museum will connect to live streaming with the Imola Autodrome to participate in the commemorative celebrations on the Tamburello curve. The story live from Imola will be interspersed – throughout the day – with insights from journalists, technicians and pilots present at the Museum.