Ayrton Senna da Silva (St. Paul, March 21, 1960 – Bologna, May 1st 1994): we remember the great Formula 1 driver in the recurrence of his birthday, a man who in the last of his years was obsessed with the idea of ​​death until his tragic disappearance on the circuit of Imola in the terrible accident on the curve of the Tamburello also told on the biography of Senna.

Ayrton Senna history and interviews

“On this earth we begin by being born and yes ends up dying: they are the two poles of our parable “ She said Ayrton Senna at dinner with Carlo Grandini on the same weekend as that terrible day in which she talked to him obsessively about death.

Ayrton Senna Tribute

“One spring evening in 1991, the epilogue of a day of intense technical tests that Ayrton Senna had undergone in Imola. We had dinner together. One could speak under the precise condition he set: no interviews, if anything ‘an exchange of thoughts’. But about what?”He writes Carlo Grandini on the ‘Corriere della Sera’ of 3 May 1994

Ayrton Senna, the interviewed film

“About anything. For example on life and death“ was the answer of Seine because that’s what he wanted to talk about, life and death not Formula 1.

Ayrton Senna in the foreground

Idea of ​​death for Senna

L’idea of ​​death proposed by the greatest of the Senna pilots: “our normal sense of modesty fell in the face of the offer we did not expect. His chin supported by one hand, his eyes aimed at infinity, as always happened to him in moments of meditation, he thus read, chanting his Brazilian in Italian, the traumatic page of the novel that he had to keep written in his brain and heart.“.

Ayrton Senna’s eyes in the cockpit of his F1

Ayrton Senna,

“I don’t see why we always have to discuss anything but death. On this earth one begins by being born and ends by dying: they are the two poles of our parable. The important thing for me is not knowing where and when I will die, the important thing for her is not knowing where and when she will die.

Ayrton Senna documentary

But, you see, I think I have an advantage over you: for the job I do, I have a confidence in death that you don’t have. For years I seem to have met her every day, because every day I take her into account and therefore I have a kind of confidence. Don’t be surprised: she almost seems like a friend to me.

Ayrton Senna Tribute

It doesn’t scare me. But every time I talk to God, who will one day officially introduce her to me, as soon as I pray to him: do it immediately and well. One hypothesis terrifies me: to get hurt, to end my time stuck in bed or in a wheelchair. Regazzoni and Williams are two heroes. I am not a hero …

Ayrton Senna in recent years often thought about the idea of ​​death

The video of the accident on the Tamburello curve in the Imola circuit in which Ayrton Senna lost his life. It was May 1, 1994

video of the accident on the Tamburello curve in the Imola circuit in which Ayrton Senna lost his life. It was May 1, 1994

Watch the video of the smart by Gianluca Giacobbe, a tribute to Ayrton Senna

Photo by Ayrton Senna

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Ayrton Senna the story of the great Champion

👉 Read more car driver news

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK