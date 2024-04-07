Ayoub Kharkhach won both the jury and the audience prize on Saturday evening during the 37th edition of the Amsterdam Kleinkunst Festival. The jury praised the disarming way in which he combined a personal history with universal themes. “He does this in a light-hearted manner without being forceful or judgmental.” He is the 37th winner of the so-called AKF Sonneveld Prize, which was previously won by De Vliegende Panters, Yentl and de Boer, and Stefano Keizers.

The engaging Kharkhach proved to be a good storyteller during the strong final evening. He held the audience in his grip with a mighty calm. He talked about his religion, but we didn't have to worry that he was going to convert us to Islam: “I'm just going to blow the roof off tonight.”

At a young age, Kharkhach was told in the mosque: “You are religious and music is of the devil, so please don't sing.” For years he did not dare to make music, but fortunately that time has changed. He sang and played beautifully, including about a life-changing experience in a song with the telling title: “Months with mom in the pediatric oncology department and then a few more weeks in the oncology department.”

The two other finalists also achieved a high level. Levy Geernaert went home with the encouragement prize from the Ramses Shaffy Fund: 2,500 euros. He comically showed how he usually successfully pushes his social anxiety and emotions about an absent parent and a drowned friend to the background; with grotesquely exaggerated stories, a good dose of nonchalance and occasionally a little numbness on pumping beats. Of course you can't keep that up for a lifetime, and you couldn't do that on stage either. The times when Geernaert was sincere resulted in moving moments.

The three finalists were evenly matched. That's why it hurt a little that the third finalist remained without a prize. The Flemish Simon Verlinden had an intriguing act in which he played a naive and apparently cheerful character with strong physical acting. “My favorite color is brown, my favorite food is soup and I will soon be traveling to Macedonia.” The tidy type slowly becomes confused by a series of confusing phone calls: very funny. His backward retreat from a supermarket after a conversation with an angry manager was also unforgettable. Fellow countryman Wim Helsen will be proud of him. The three finalists will go on an extensive tour this fall.

The finale was nicely put together by comedian Rayen Panday, who fought verbally all evening with a rather stiff front row. At one point he got no response at all. Panday: “Madam, have you eaten me now? mute put?” Panday was allowed to present the audience award, but decided to leave that to someone from the audience.

The Finalist tour can be seen from October 3 to December 14, 2024. Info: www.akf.nl