We already understood why the permanence of Alejandro Encinas as government Secretary. Just yesterday the arrest warrants that the FGR had dismissed against 16 military elements for their alleged participation in the Ayotzinapa case and eight of them yesterday were arrested and they are in the military camp prison numberone along with four other elements, including General José Rodríguez Pérez, detained since last year.

Against one and the other there is no evidence other than the sayings of the hitmen of united warriors that in a perverse action they were turned from victimizers into protected witnesses, while those who arrested them become victims of justice.

Allow me to recover part of what we said last October based on the statements of the Alejandro Encinas to the New York Times on that date. In that interview, Undersecretary Encinas acknowledged that in what, as the US morning paper says, is “the backbone” of his investigation into the Ayotzinapa case, that is, a package of about 500 screenshots that Encinas has never said where they came from and who gave them to him, “there is an important, very important percentage that is all invalidated”, they are “evidence without support”, which could not be “verified”.

Last September, after we interviewed at the military prison of the Military camp no. One to the General Jose Rodriguez Perezwhich had been imprisoned accusing him of relations with the organized crime (With no other evidence for this than the statement of a Guerreros Unidos hitman), an interview that broke the thesis of the report, the most radical spokesmen for the ruling party assured that there was much other evidence against the General and the other soldiers detained for the same reason. that showed that it was a State crime carried out in part by the military.

These tests do not exist, but the own holm oaks went further and declared publicly that the General Rodriguez Perezso Colonelhe September 26, 2014, not only had he covered up the criminals, but he had also kept some six young people detained at a ranch owned by a drug trafficker and days later he had ordered them killed. It was not a rumor: he declared it publicly, and said that this information came from one of the aforementioned screenshots in his possession. Here and in other areas we said that it was improbable, the same as the long odyssey of the young people who recounted those captures. The times and spaces simply did not match, and furthermore, apart from the captures themselves, there was not a single piece of evidence to support them. Encinas had those screenshots as proof that he now accepts were not even certified.

Encinas told the NYT last year that he received them in April. He before she had gone to Tel Aviv to propose to the former chief investigator of the PGR, Tomas Zeron, today in exile in that country, to help in the case in exchange for presidential support. Zerón refused but the conversation was recorded and there Encinas tells him that the case has to have a resolution and, says the New York newspaper, he assured Zerón that “the president doesn’t mind putting people in jail.” The recording has the NYT.

After the frustrated trip to Israel, Encinas mysteriously receives the 467 screenshots. She does not show them to anyone, just one person, she definitely does not share them with the researchers of the General Prosecutor of the Republic. By not sharing them, Encinas uses these captures, which are simple paper copies, as the basis of his report without having them go through a forensic examination at the FGR.

When at the end of August, based on those captures, Encinas released his report, we said that it was not based on evidence but rather on sayings, and that it was deeply striking that the hardest evidence available, which was the capture of some blackberry conversations between drug dealers from united warriors in Equal to with their bosses in Chicagothroughout September 26 and 27, while the events were taking place, recordings obtained by the DEA in follow-up to theroin traffic of that criminal group, a material that is absolutely legitimized, had been set aside. In these recordings, what happened is detailed minute by minute, and almost all the participants are identified. They are forceful (see the book La Noche de Iguala, Cal y Arena, 2018 and the report of the CNDH on the theme of that same year).

But holm oaks and the special prosecutor’s office dismissed the evidence of the DEA to use your screenshots. But that forced him to show them. The first thing that computer experts noticed is that the WhatsApp design of 2014 was not that. Then some of those disclosed, through the “untested report” that was leaked to counter the interview we did with General Rodríguez Pérez, revealed an atrocious massacre of the boys but recounted by one of the most unsuspecting informants: they were captures attributed to the prisoner’s daughter municipal president of Iguala, José Luis Abarca, who told a friend in detail how the young people were killed. The young woman herself denied it, she said that this was never her cell phone, that she did not have a friend of that name and that she had never written that. Nobody refuted it.

With these and other false proofs, they now return to the offensive against the military in order to have something to show and say that the commitment to find the truth in the Ayotzinapa case has been fulfilled. It’s a real shame. Or as General Rodríguez Pérez told me, “a vileness and cowardice.”

