This Tuesday, September 26, marks nine years since the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students, while calls from families to find the truth about what happened and bring all those involved to justice grow. Simultaneously, pressure is increasing on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after his promises to clarify the case.

Nine years later, the whereabouts of the 43 students from the Raúl Isidro Burgos Rural Normal School in Ayotzinapa, in the municipality of Tixtla, in the state of Guerrero, in the southwest of the country, are still unknown.

However, authorities have confirmed that none of them are alive. Disappeared in unclear circumstances and with conflicting versions, family, friends and the Mexican community in general demand truthfulness in the case.

Colleagues from rural schools and parents of the young people who disappeared in 2014 protested on Monday, September 25 in front of the facilities of the National Research and Security Center (Cisen) – now the National Intelligence Center – located in Mexico City, where they demanded the handover by the Army of documents crucial to the investigation.

According to the relatives of the missing, The documents they claim would provide information about the presence of undercover soldiers at the time of the events.. There would also be data on the whereabouts of 17 of them and what happened that night of September 26. Likewise, the reports would also confirm the constant monitoring by the Army of the movements of the students and their elements during that day.

The relatives even met a week ago with the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who, in the face of pressure, assured that he had delivered all the available documentation and that the investigation is progressing at the hands of specialized teams.

The parents’ claim is shared by Carlos Beristain and Ángela Buitrago, the two former members of the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), who assured that to advance the case it is essential to provide the information requested by the families and that it would provide certainty about the whereabouts of the young people.

“We need to continue this work (that carried out in the nine years since the disappearance). We have fully touched on many tests, but we are touching others with the tips of our fingers, the information that is being requested is needed,” Beristain emphasized.

In the latest GIEI report, researchers report on the existence of several documents that were not delivered and many that are not complete, according to the EFE agency, without giving further details.

“We know that there was military intervention, that the military followed the students from the moment they left until they disappeared, but it is very fragmented information. We don’t even want it to be made public, but we do want it to be handed over to the authorities,” said the lawyer for the parents of the 43 students, Vidulfo Rosales.

More than 120 arrested, but no clear information about the 43 young people

Until the end of 2022, some 112 people were detained, housed in different prisons in the country. Among them, soldiers and members of the Guerreros Unidos criminal gang, which operates in the states of Morelos and Guerreros.

In May of this year, the Attorney General’s Office requested 16 new arrest warrants, López Obrador confirmed during a press conference, showing an official letter describing the request.

The group of experts investigating the case assures that the security forces were complicit in the kidnapping of the 43 and that the Army, Navy, Police and intelligence agencies knew, minute by minute, where the students were.

The Mexican Armed Forces have long denied having information about the disappearances, since both the Army and the Navy refuse to provide answers, the victims’ relatives emphasize.

Relatives of the missing students insist that the armed and security forces have undisclosed documents about what happened the night of the disappearance. AFP – RODRIGO ARANGUA

According to the investigations, which various Mexican media replicate on the 43 missing persons, only tiny bone remains of three of them were found, identified by the genetics laboratory of the University of Innsbruck, in Austria.

These are the remains of Joshivani Guerrero de la Cruz, Christian Alfonso Rodríguez Telumbre and Alexander Mora Venancio, found in a field and in a river.

What happened the night of September 26, 2014?

During all these years, the versions were diverse and unclear about what happened. However, the official version states that, on the afternoon of September 26, 2014, the 43 young students boarded two buses bound for Mexico City, to participate in the commemoration of the student massacre of October 2, 1968. The disappearance occurred between the night of September 26 and the early morning of September 27, 2014.

The events were recorded within the framework of a mission for “normalista” students, as those who aspire to be teachers are called, in which they had to take two buses for themselves and their classmates, and thus go to the Mexican capital. For strategic reasons, they chose the city of Iguala to board the transportation that would take them to their destination.

Demonstrations demanding justice spread throughout Mexico and are repeated every year. AFP – RONALDO SCHEMIDT

At first, the authorities maintained the version that the students were heading to Iguala to boycott a local political event.

A second version claimed that some of the young people had ties to a criminal group contrary to the one in charge in Iguala.

The most accepted hypothesis today is that, to achieve their goal of obtaining transportation that would take them to the country’s capital, the students allegedly threatened, without knowing it, part of the commercial logistics of the local criminal network: the buses. . The newspaper ‘El País’ reported that criminals from Iguala used these vehicles to send heroin to the north of the United States.

Added to this version, which is the strongest so far, are the alleged links between members of the security forces and criminal groups, who would have collaborated in the arrest, surrender and disappearance of the young people.

With EFE, Reuters and local media.