The mayor of Acapulco, Abelina López, the same one who justified the wave of violence that the port is experiencing by attributing it to the heat and to the fact that people ate a lot of carbohydrates, rejected any legal action against the vandals who threw a trailer from the Soriana company against the elements of the National Guard who were trying to evict them from the Palo Alto booth, because the trailer, says the mayor, was not being driven by anyone, therefore, she said, there is no crime to prosecute. Rarely have we heard such stupidity in our already prolific political class.

On Friday, the young people who identify themselves as from the Ayotzinapa normal once again showed what they have become: a mixture of a shock group, which exercises unlimited violence, but which in fact lives from a sum of criminal actions : take the toll booths on the highways, steal trucks and trailers, and keep the cargo and, on many occasions, even the luggage of the passengers.

On Friday these young people, in order to take over the booths, kidnapped eleven passenger trucks as well as trailers like Soriana’s that they launched against the elements of the National Guard. In those trucks they carried, it is documented, from explosives to equipment to confront the security forces. The attack launched with the trailer left dozens of wounded among the elements of the National Guard and everything seems to indicate that nothing will happen, because there are fearful, corrupt or complicit authorities, as is the case of Mayor Albelina López who also criticized the National Guard because it was protecting the highway toll booths instead of pursuing criminals, without assuming that those who commit these acts are by definition criminals: it is not just about occupying the booths and charging to get through, but also theft of merchandise, trailers, trucks that are used, on many occasions, not only to transport young people to their daily rallies always seasoned with violence, but also to transport other things, given the relationship that school leaders maintain with criminal groups as Los Rojos, the original reason why members of Guerreros Unidos kidnapped and disposed of youth from Ayotizinapa in Iguala . Taking over the booths almost daily not only saves them money, it gives them control over the Cuernavaca-Acapulco highway, one of the main objectives of the criminal groups of Morelos and Guerrero.

Ayotzianpa’s relationship with the Reds goes back a long time and was established above all with El Carrete, Santiago Mazari, then leader of that criminal group. Since 2015, when they began to take over the highway booths from Cuernavaca to Acapulco almost every weekend, the so-called representatives of relatives, and students from Ayotzinapa, and teachers from the CETEG, blocked the federal highway to publicly ask “ aid” to the leader of the Los Rojos cartel, Santiago Mazari Hernández, El Carrete, one of the most violent criminals in the country. On the cardboard of that takeover they wrote: “Mr. Santiago Mazari Hernández, we parents ask you to please help us find the whereabouts of our children because this bad government has not been serious with us, on the contrary, it has hurt us with its lies. We are poor people and they have trampled on our dignity.”

Los Rojos are a brutal criminal group, just as responsible for the death of the youths as their enemies in Guerreros Unidos: they have littered Guerrero and Morelos and part of the state of Mexico with corpses. The “gentleman” who was asked for help and who was supposed to be the one who maintained the relationship with the student leaders and directors of the Isidro Burgos normal school, is Santiago Mazari, who began his career as a hitman for the Beltrán Leyva in Morelos, but Upon Arthur’s death, he annihilated his rivals to keep control of that state.

Perhaps in order to understand the relationship between the normal of Ayotzinapa and the CETEG with El Carrete, it is necessary to remember that he was the nephew of the former mayor of Amacuzac and later local PT deputy, Alfonso Miranda Gallegos, who has been accused on countless occasions of being the political operator and attorney for the Reds. Alfonso Miranda Gallegos, as Abarca did for the Guerreros Unidos, provided protection to Los Rojos from his position as mayor of Amacuzac, using the municipal police as “hawks” and the criminal group’s operational arm. He is currently detained, after having managed to be re-elected as mayor.

In Morelos, Guerreros Unidos and Rojos compete for Cuernavaca, Jiutepec and Temixco, and both cartels fight for control of the Acapulco-Cuernavaca drug corridor. In addition to drug trafficking, the Rojos extort, kidnap, rob, and charge flat fees in Morelos and Guerrero. The same as the groups that attack the National Guard, the passers-by who refuse to pay the fee, who commit crimes and that many officials, who end up fearing, tolerating or being complicit with the criminal groups that swarm the state, always justify politically, and thus grants impunity, both to the so-called social groups and to the criminals who are associated with them.