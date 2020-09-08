Highlights: After the approval of the ADA map of the Ram temple, the activities related to the construction of the temple have been intensified.

The grand Ram temple will stand on 1200 pillars like a bridge of rivers

Technical and scientific tests are being done in every way to strengthen the foundation of the temple.

VN Das, Ayodhya

After the approval of the Ram Temple Map from ADA, now the activities regarding the construction of the temple have intensified. Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the temple construction committee, is scheduled to arrive in Ayodhya to review the technological progress of the foundation construction of the temple and to focus on plans for a new model of Ayodhya development. On the other hand, engineering teams from IIT Chennai and Central Building Research Institute Roorkee are engaged in testing to strengthen the foundation of the five acres of temple construction on high technology. The strength of the temple should remain for a thousand years, on which all preparations are being done.

According to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the strength of the temple will depend on the foundation itself. Rai said that technical and scientific tests are being done in every way to strengthen the foundation of the temple. Its pillars will be erected with the same high technology. As the bridges of rivers are erected. The only difference will be that instead of using iron, strong concrete spices will be used. Keeping this in mind, the team of IIT is also testing the materials used in the foundation along with soil testing.

Roorkee awaits anti-earthquake investigation report

Rai said that the work of digging the foundation of the temple will start only after a thorough investigation. Investigation report has come for the temple site. Now an anti-earthquake investigation report is awaited from Roorkee. Also, in preparing its pillar, specific strong ballast, Morang of Betwa river and samples of very strong cement are being sent to IIT Chennai for testing. Where his strength will be scientifically investigated. After that the work of the foundation of the temple will begin.



Teams involved in designing the foundation of the temple

According to trust member Dr. Anil Mishra, the teams of IIT and CBRI are engaged in designing the foundation of the temple by conducting scientific and technical tests. Preparation of working organization L&T is also in the final stages of digging the foundation. The strength of the temple is being tested on the standard of one thousand years only.

Ram temple will stand on 1200 pillars

Anil Mishra informed that 1200 pillars will be erected on the foundation of the base of the temple. For each pillar, a one meter diameter pit will be dug 35 meters deep. Which will be filled with strong concrete spices. While its foundation will remain 200 feet deep. Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai says that the Nagara-style Ram temple will be built on a plate form made of pillars. And no iron will be used in it. After this, the base will be prepared by filling the remaining ground with concrete.

Stone plowing will start after 4 months

According to temple architect Nikhil Sompura, it can take up to 4 months to prepare the L&T team, the foundation of the temple. His team will start work once the foundation’s plate form is ready. He told that the stones will be plated with the same cut stones which have been carved in the Ayodhya workshop of the temple. These stones are strong and durable whose cleaning and polishing work is going on which will be completed in two months.

Stones will be added by placing copper plates

He said that copper plates would be placed between the stones. So that it can remain strong and seismic. It was told that the stones of the ground flare and some part of the first floor have been carved. Now the design of the temple has expanded. It is obvious that for the increased part of the second floor and the temple, the work of carving more stones in the workshop will also have to be started. So that the construction work of the temple can be completed in three years.

Big machines reached the temple premises

Giant machines have reached the temple premises to excavate the foundation of the temple and piling the pillars. Earlier two big concrete spice mixer machines have also reached the premises. Many L&T machines are on the way, which will reach Ayodhya in a couple of days. According to the machine engineer AK Yadav, the piling machine will speed up boring of the pillar foundation and pit.