Saint Paramahansa Das of the ascetic camp, who had come to the limelight for the magnificent Ram temple, has now sat on a hunger strike demanding that India be declared a Hindu nation. He says that his fast will not end until the demand is met. He has already conveyed this demand six months ago by sending a letter to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Chief Minister of UP. He says that if the partition of the country was not done on the basis of religion, then there is no justification for the partition. Pakistan and Bangladesh should be merged into India and declare a united India.

‘If the demand is unreasonable, why did it happen on the basis of religion’

Paramahansa Das, who was on hunger strike, said that after independence, the country was divided on the basis of religion. Pakistan and Bangladesh were given to Muslims, but both these communities are still living in the country. He said that he is on hunger strike from Monday morning to sacrifice food and water to declare India as a Hindu nation. He said that if his demand is unreasonable, then it should be explained to him why the country was finally divided on the basis of religion?

Saints have also fasted for Ram temple

Paramahansa Das fasted for the Ram temple from October 1, 2018 to October 12, 2018. The Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath, came to Lucknow PGI and broke the fast of Paramhansa Das by drinking juice.