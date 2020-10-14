Highlights: Vartika Singh and Iqbal Ansari will be investigated again in the dispute

Vartika has filed a harassment case against Ansari

Civil judge has ordered re-investigation of the case

VN Das, Ayodhya

The dispute between international shooter Vartika Singh and Iqbal Ansari, who were involved in the Babri Masjid case, will now be investigated again. Vartika filed a case against Ansari alleging harassment and intimidation. It is alleged that the police had unilaterally filed the final report and did not record the statement of his brother and others present at the time of the incident.

Vartika gave an application in the Civil Judge Senior Division FTC court questioning the police investigation, on which the civil judge on Wednesday canceled the police closure report and ordered a re-investigation into the case. International shooter Vartika Singh filed an application in the court seeking re-investigation against Iqbal Ansari under Section 156/3. Vartika Singh lodged a case against Ansari at the police station Ramjanmabhoomi on 19 September 2019. A case was registered against three people including Iqbal Ansari.

This case was also registered on the orders of the court. Vartika said on Wednesday that I will win in this case. Ansari fought for years against the Ram temple over false facts and eventually Satya won. The case is of 2019 when Vartika went to meet Iqbal Ansari regarding the temple-mosque case. When there was an argument between Ansari and Vartika Singh. Vartika Singh accused Iqbal Ansari of indecent remarks on the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.