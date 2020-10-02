Highlights: Staging of historic Ramlila in Ram’s city of Ayodhya, starting on the first day of Navratri i.e. Saturday evening

Staging of the historic Ramlila in Ram’s city of Ayodhya started on the first day of Navratri i.e. Saturday evening. The actors of the film world have come to Ayodhya from Mumbai to play their roles in Ayodhya’s Ramlila, which runs till 25 October. Ramlila of Ayodhya is taking place in a virtual manner keeping in mind the corona epidemic. It will also be broadcast live. The audience is being kept very low during the Ramlila stage.

Now talk about the characters, Bindu Dara Singh will play Hanuman. His father Dara Singh has played the role of Hanuman ji in the famous Ramayana serial and before this Bindu Dara Singh has also been playing Hanuman in Delhi’s Ramlila. While the film’s well-known comedian actor Asrani Narada will play the role, Gorakhpur MP and noted Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan will be seen in the role of Bharat.

Former Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, who came to politics from Bhojpuri films, will be seen in the role of Angad. Apart from this, Surendra Pal, who plays Dronacharya in Ritu Shivpuri, Shahbaz Khan, Rajesh Puri, Avatar Gill, Raza Murad, Mahabharata, will be seen in different roles. Sonu Dangar will play the role of Ram, then Kavita Joshi will be seen as Mata Sita.

Dress has come from Nepal

Another special feature of this Ramlila is that her dress has come from Nepal to make the character of Lord Rama come on stage, because Nepal is said to be Lord Rama’s in-laws while the parents’ jewelry is prepared from Ayodhya because the girl Clothing and jewelry come from his mother-in-law, so they were built in Ayodhya. Similarly, the bow of Lord Rama has come from the Guru area.

Asrani appeared in the role of Narada on the first day

Ayodhya’s Ramlila featured two lead actors on the first day, with Asrani in the role of Narada and Shahbaz Khan in the role of Ravana bringing their characters to life.