Uttar Pradesh: There is special enthusiasm for festivals across the country. Navratri is going to start from October 17, for which preparations are being done with zoroids. At the same time, Lord Rama’s dress is going to come from Nepal for Ramlila in Ayodhya for Navratri. President of Ramlila Committee Subhash Malik told that Lord Rama’s dress will come from his in-laws Janakpur Dham Nepal.

At the same time, he told that the jewels of Goddess Sita are being made in Ayodhya itself. He also told that Lord Rama’s bow will come from Kurukshetra, Ravana’s dress will come from Sri Lanka. The chairman said that Ramlila of Ayodhya will be broadcast in 14 languages ​​and will be recorded in all languages ​​and put on social media including YouTube after a week.

Shahbaz Khan will be seen in the role of Ravana

The chairman said that Bollywood stars will be seen on the Ramlila stage. Rehearsal has started, in which many stars including Vindu Dara Singh, Avatar Gill are appearing. He told that Vindu Dara Singh will be seen in Hanuman’s avatar. At the same time, Shahbaz Khan will be seen in the role of Ravana.

The committee president says that no permission will be given to the audience at Ayodhya’s Ramlila program. Ramlila can only be seen on social media or through videos posted on YouTube. He told that this program will be held from October 17 to October 25 at 7 to 10 in the Symptom Fort.

