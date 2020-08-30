new DelhiThe former Chief Justice (CJI) has said that the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya was ‘one of the most vigorously fought litigations in India’s legal history’, in which ‘sharp’ debate was held at every point and lawyers argued He put all his strength in presenting. A bench headed by the former CJI ruled in the Ayodhya land dispute case. On November 9 last year, a five-judge bench paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The bench also directed the Center to allot five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board at a prominent place in Ayodhya to build a mosque. In a message to journalist Mala Dixit, who wrote a book on the hearing and verdict in the Ayodhya case, the former CJI said that multidisciplinary issues were decided on the basis of enormous records. He said, ‘The Ayodhya case was one of the most vigorously fought cases in India’s legal history. It will always have a special place. A final solution to the multidimensional issues was found based on the enormous records, including oral and documentary evidence translated from different languages. He said, “Every point was hotly contested and a well-known group of lawyers representing the parties fighting the case put all their might into presenting the argument.” Dixit has written the book ‘Lord Shri Ram from Ayodhya to Adalat’, which details the trial and verdict. It was released here on Friday. Justice Gogoi, who has been hearing the historic trial for 40 days, said that arriving at the final verdict was a daunting task for a variety of reasons. He said in his message, “During the 40-day continuous hearing, the cooperation of eminent lawyers and their support to the bench was unprecedented”. Former Supreme Court judge Gyan Sudha Mishra, former High Court judge SR Singh, journalists BR Mani, Ram Bahadur Rai and NK Singh were also present at the event held here at Indira Gandhi National Center for Arts. The apex court, in its judgment, had given possession of 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to Ram Lala, one of the three litigants of the case.