After the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Chahal initiative in the city of religion has increased. This time, preparations have been made to give Ramlila a grand look. At the same time, Ramlila of Ayodhya will be available digitally in 14 languages ​​including Urdu and Bhojpuri. Many veteran artists will participate in it. Ramlila will be held from 17 to 25 October. Ramlila will be staged at the Laxman Fort on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya, which is located a few kilometers from the Ram temple under construction.Neelkant Bakshi, the chief media advisor of the organizing committee, said it would be staged in the presence of a limited audience from October 17 to 25 in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic, but would be broadcast on cable TV, YouTube and other social media platforms.

Bindu Dara Singh to play Hanuman

The organizers said that apart from Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, many Bollywood and TV actors will also be a part of this Ramlila. Actor Vindu Dara Singh will play Hanuman, Ritu Shivpuri will play the role of Kaikeyi, Asrani will be seen as Narada and Shahbaz Khan will portray Ravana. He said that Rakesh Bedi Vibhishan, Rakesh Puri Nishadraj, Rajamurad Ahiravan and Avatar Gill will play the role of Janak.

Manoj Tiwari Angad and Ravi Kishan will become Bharat

Ravi Kishan MP from Gorakhpur will be seen in the role of Bharat. Member of Parliament from North East Delhi Lok Sabha Manoj Tiwari will play Angad in Ramlila. He said on Friday that there is ‘great happiness’ among the people about the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and it is the inspiration for the grand Ramlila to be organized at the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Available digitally in 14 languages

A major feature of ‘Ayodhya Ki Ramleela’ is that it will be available digitally in 14 languages ​​including Bhojpuri, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and English. Written translation will be used in 14 languages ​​to reach the wider public across the country. This Ramlila is being staged jointly by two organizations, ‘My Mother Foundation’ and ‘Ram Ki Ramlila’. BJP MP from West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Pravesh Verma is the chief patron of the committee.