Highlights: High alert in Ayodhya before verdict in Babri demolition case

DIG Deepak Kumar said, policemen will remain in simple uniform

Checking campaign in entire district will be done more vigorously on Wednesday

Santosh Dubey, the accused in the case, said, every decision of the court is now approved

Ayodhya

In Babri demolition case, important decision is going to come on Wednesday i.e. September 30. On December 6, 1992, the special CBI court of CBI will give its verdict regarding the demolished structure (Babri Verdict). Many big leaders like former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti are accused in the case. Tight security arrangements are being made in Ayodhya News and Lucknow in view of the decision in such high profile case.

High alert has been issued in Ayodhya. According to DIG Deepak Kumar, teams of CID and LIU have been deployed in plain uniform. Special vigilance is being exercised by outsiders not to come to Ayodhya to spoil the atmosphere. He informed that a checking campaign is being carried out in the entire district. More strict action will be taken on Wednesday.



Tight security arrangements will be done in Ayodhya

DIG Deepak Kumar said that on Wednesday, Kovid guidelines will also be strictly followed. No crowd will be allowed to gather anywhere. Those violating it will be taken strict action under the violation of epidemic act and section 144.



Accused Shiv Sena leader said, now every decision is acceptable

Meanwhile, before the verdict, Santosh Dubey, accused in the Babri demolition case and Shiv Sena’s eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge, said that we did not demolish any mosque but dropped the ‘Mahajid’ built on the site of the temple. He said that we are proud of this. Santosh said that the court does not know what the verdict is, but whatever decision will be taken, we will accept it because now our dream is going to come true.



Uma Bharti said, the court’s decision will be God’s blessing

On the other hand, Uma Bharti has also made it clear that she will honor the decision coming on September 30 and whatever the outcome, but will not take bail. In a letter to BJP President JP Nadda, he said that the decision of the special CBI court is coming on September 30 and I have to appear. Every decision of the court will be God’s blessing to me. I have always said that even hanging for Ayodhya is acceptable. I do not know what the decision is going to be, but I will not take bail whatever happens.



‘Strong evidence with CBI court, convicts get severe punishment’

Haji Mahboob, who was a party to the Babri demolition case, says that the CBI court has strong evidence. In such a situation, all the accused including Advani should be punished. How has the decision of Ram Temple come? Yet we have accepted it, but are not satisfied. Muslim society did not get the right. Only 5 acres of land has been given. Those who demolished the mosque should be punished if they are proved guilty, this is my appeal to the court. He said that Advani, including Murali Manohar Joshi, all went before me and went on stage and gave provocative speeches from there.