Ayodhya: Ram temple map will be approved in 24 hours

The speculation about the commencement of construction work since the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya regarding the Ram temple is now about to take shape. According to sources, the work of digging the foundation for the construction of Ram temple can start from the second week of September. Almost all the machines used in the construction work have come inside the premises.In order to enable the construction of the Ram Mandir work fast, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has handed over the map of Ram Mandir and other necessary documents to the Development Authority for approval. The work of digging the foundation for the construction of the Ram temple will start as soon as the development authority gives its legal action.The boom in the construction of the Ram temple can be gauged from the fact that the ancient temples inside the complex are being demolished, which are in a dilapidated state or have been ruins. Which has a great importance religiously and historically. In this regard, General Secretary of the trust Champat Rai said that the dilapidated buildings that have become obstructions are being demolished while working with the machines being installed during the construction of Ram temple. They include the very ancient Sita kitchen as well as Kohbar Bhawan, Anand Bhawan, Ram Khazana, in addition to this some part of Manas Bhawan is also being demolished and that is why it has been evacuated.

The entrance to the Ram temple will be built on this part of the Manas Bhavan itself. He informed that the idols of the Gods and Goddesses sitting in these temples are being kept safe so that Ram temple will be installed in the temples around it after construction. According to Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai, the work being done in the campus has no relation with the map, there is no contradiction between the map and the ongoing work, both the works are going on properly.



The exercise to get the map started

The trust is almost completing its preparations for the construction of Ram temple. On the one hand, while the process of removing the old temples that fall within the periphery of the Ram temple map is going on, on the other hand, the process of passing the map has also started. On Saturday, Anil Mishra, a member of the trust, has also handed over a map of the Ram temple to the Development Authority VC, Dr. Neeraj Shukla and no objection papers from the concerned departments.



The foundation of the temple will be 200 feet deep

Prakash Gupta, the office in-charge of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, says that once the map fee is assessed, the trust will submit the development fee and then the Ayodhya Development Authority will call its board meeting and approve the map, after that Ram The work of finding the foundation of the temple construction will begin. According to him, the foundation of the Ram temple will be about 200 feet deep and many types of machines will be used for this, most of which have reached the premises and other machines will also be reached soon.

He said that a large number of workers and workers of LNT, the agency that works for the construction of Ram temple, are already here, with the beginning of the foundation, the number of workers can increase if needed. It is expected from Chahal Kadami that the construction of Ram temple is going on that the foundation work of Ram temple can start from the second week of September.