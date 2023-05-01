Mexico.-Actress Aylin Mujica she was hospitalized in an emergency and she makes it known through a video that she shares on Instagram. She appears in the hospital bed, wearing glasses, and shares what happened to her.

Aylín suddenly had a strong pain that put her on alert and she immediately went to the hospital, where she was admitted and they did several studies to see what was happening to her. Fortunately, it is not a bad thing.

The headache gave Aylín while recording the program ‘La mesa caliente’, it was getting stronger and she did not think twice to ask for help, so they immediately took her for a medical check-up.

The incident occurred last Friday at the Telemundo facilities, in Miami Florida, suddenly the actress began to feel dizzy, exhausted, without strength and the unbearable headache, says the beautiful Aylín.

“My beautiful people, here I am in the hospital, I wanted to do this live to tell you that I’m fine, I’ll tell you later… They are going to do a skan (tomography), I’ll tell you after what all this is about, but everything is going to be fine (everything will be fine)”, says Mujica.

Aylín Mujica also shared that she felt discomfort in the right part of the abdomen, but she has already put herself in the hands of the doctors and they are about to deliver the results of the studies carried out, she also thanks her friends and followers on social networks for worrying about her and sending her messages loving.