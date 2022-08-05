AWhen a new criminal complaint against Jan P. for coercion is received by the Gießen public prosecutor on Tuesday afternoon, it is too late. At that time, Ayleen A., the 14-year-old girl from Gottenheim in southern Baden, was no longer alive. She died, maybe in the car on the way from Freiburg to Wetzlar, maybe also on an embankment at Teufelsee in Wetterau. Or at the suspect’s home. The fact that Jan P. had spoken to a 17-year-old girl in Rosbach at the flower festival a few weeks earlier and later harassed her via messenger and tried several times to lure her into his car in the schoolyard was in a police file for more than three months documented. From the investigators’ point of view, however, the allegations were not enough to keep the previously convicted sex offender under long-term observation or even to imprison him. The ad could have been a last warning sign to make it clear how dangerous Jan P. still is, even after ten years in psychiatry and five years under observation in the central register for sex offenders at risk of recidivism.

In this case, too, the question arises as to whether the psychiatrists, the judges at the local and regional courts, the supervisors and the police negligently released a dangerous sex offender and possibly misjudged it. Haven’t they perhaps underestimated that someone who, at 14, committed his first act of sexual violence against an 11-year-old girl, for which he was jailed for 10 years, will continue as soon as he gets the chance again.