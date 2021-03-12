Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

The horse “Ayham Athba” of the Hikaya Stud, under the supervision of Mohammed Al-Anzi and the leadership of Ahmed Al-Tayyar, was crowned the main race of the Cup of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which was held yesterday at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Square for Arabian Horses in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The race ceremony witnessed a record participation of 72 Arabian horses, and the evening witnessed unprecedented success for the activities of the first edition.

The races are held, in line with the festival’s strategy, and in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, as part of the festival’s initiatives as an extension of the continuous cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Arabian horse racing.

“Ayham Athba”, son of “Munjaz”, won the sixth-game cup and the president for the 1800-meter distance designated for Arab horses at the age of four years, with a prize of 80,000 Saudi riyals, after skilfully overtaking his rivals in the last throws, recording 2:00:19 minutes.

The horse “Nabil Al-Khalidiya II” was kidnapped by Mutab Hamad Al Rashid, and under the supervision of Hadi Al Rashid, and under the unique leadership of the knight Adel Al-Faridi, the stardom of the first half for a distance of 1400 meters, intended for purebred Arabian horses, aged 3 years only, and recorded 1:30:91 minutes.

And the horse “assertively tortured him” imposed on Muhammad Ali Al Mazawi, under the supervision of the same owner, his technique, to excellently excellently and comfortably in the second half cup for a distance of 1400 meters, for purebred Arabian horses “beginner” aged only 4 years, recording 1:33:16 minutes.

The mare “Maliha Siyala” of the Siyala stall, under the supervision of Rayan Al-Brahim, and led by Fahd Al-Jabr, won the third-game cup for a distance of 1600 meters, which is reserved for purebred Arabian horses of four years and older, registering their fifth victory after an exceptional performance, with a time of 1:47:58 minutes.

Knight Adel Al-Faridi scored a double, when he led “Nofal Al-Khalidiya” to the Al-Khalidiya stables, under the supervision of Mutlaq bin Musharraf, to win by a large margin in the fourth-half cup race for a distance of 1800 meters, which is reserved for purebred Arabian horses of Saudi origin and origin, recording 2:01:82 minutes.

The knight Abdullah Al-Rashed was kidnapped on the horseback of the Mahra «Sharjah Al-Khalidiya» to the Riyadh stall, under the supervision of Fahad Al-Arini, and after extraordinary effort throughout the course of the race, he won a stark victory in the fifth half cup for a distance of 1800 meters, which is reserved for Arab horses, recording 2:01:56 minutes.

The race witnessed the crowning of the winners, Ahmed Muhammad Al Tunaiji, Deputy Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, General Supervisor of the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Arabian Horse Festival, and Murshid Ahmed Al-Rumaithi, Consul General of the State in Saudi Arabia, Saleh Al-Numani From the embassy’s ceremonies and ceremonies, and a number of officials and horse owners participating in the race.

The Saudi Sports Channel broadcasted the racing festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, live for purebred Arabian horses, by setting up an analytical studio for the race, which witnessed 6 exciting runs.