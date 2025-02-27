Ayesa Engineeringone of the main global technological and engineering services companies, has taken a strategic step in its International expansion with the acquisition of ADP CONSULTINGAustralian firm specialized in sustainable design and innovative solutions. This operation involves Ayesa’s entry into Australiareinforcing its presence in English -speaking markets and consolidating its position as a reference in environmental sustainability.

“Australia is a dynamic country to which we can contribute our multidisciplinary experience in large -scale projects worldwide,” said José Luis Manzanares, CEO of Ayesa. The acquisition is part of the international growth strategy of the company, which already has six offices in the United Kingdom and three in Ireland, in addition to its strong presence in Europe, America, Africa and Asia.

ADP Consulting, founded in 2011 by Laurent Deleu and Jason Afford, has 300 professionalSY is headquarters in Melbourne, in addition to others Five offices in Australia and the United Kingdom. The firm has specialized in design engineering with environmental sustainability criteria and has participated in emblematic projects such as the first Melbourne shopping center certified under the Living Building Challenge or the highest wood commercial tower of Sydney.

With a sector diversification that encompasses commercial, residential, aviation, education and health, ADP Consulting has played a key role in some of the most complex mixed developments in Australia. The integration of ADP Consulting allows Ayesa to expand its service offer and consolidate its presence in the renewable energy market and sustainable infrastructure.

International Growth Strategy

Rosalío Alonso, Chief Operations Officer of Ayesa, said that “the alliance with ADP Consulting is a key piece in our international growth and specialization strategy, particularly in sustainability services and data centers.” This operation represents the eleventh corporate movement of Ayesa From the majority investment of A&M Europe in 2022, promoting its technological capabilities and its sector diversification.

ADP Consulting is a leader in sustainable design and has been a pioneer in the use of innovative technologies in data centers, revitalization of assets and stadiums. The firm has developed innovative solutions for projects that seek maximize energy efficiency and minimize environmental impactconsolidating his leadership in sustainability in Australia.

Laurent Deleu and Jason Afford, co -founders of ADP Consulting, have expressed their enthusiasm for the alliance: “Our global presence will significantly strengthenwill expand our influence with international clients and accelerate our growth in renewable infrastructure and energies. “Integration with AYESA will allow ADP to accelerate its international expansion and provide new capacities in sustainable design.

Global diversification

The acquisition of ADP Consulting is part of Ayesa’s global growth strategy, which last January acquired Corea project management firm based in Madrid, with the objective of Duplicate your business in tourist developmentsreal estate and data centers in the next four years.

The company has exceeded 800 million euros in 2024 and has a portfolio of projects of 1,500 million. This operation continues to buy the Irish firm Byrnelooby in 2022 and Core (Spain) in 2023, consolidating Ayesa as a world reference in technological services and engineering.

Since its foundation in 1966, Ayesa has developed a continuous process of specialization in more than 80 disciplines and It is present in 23 countries in Europe, America, Africa and Asia. With 13,000 employees, Ayesa has positioned itself as a world leader in sectors such as water, transport, renewable energies and sustainable building.