North Bihar is quiet. Away from the bloody game of the 90s. But the blood splatter still exists. The masterminds of the story did not end. Yes, the paths have changed. Munna Shukla is pushing for his wife from Lalganj seat. On the other hand, Lovely Anand can contest from Supaul on RJD ticket. What would you say is the relationship between the two? Munna Shukla and Lovely’s husband Anand Mohan were both accused in the murder of the then DM of Gopalganj, G. Krishnaiah. Shuklaji is acquitted but Anand Mohan is serving life imprisonment. The evening of November 5, 1994 was the reaction to the murder of DM in Muzaffarpur. Just a day before, underworld don Kaushalendra Shukla aka Chhotan Shukla (Chhotan Shukla Murder Case) was killed and the DM’s murder took place during his funeral. This was the golden period of Mafiaraj in Bihar politics. The impression of blood splatter at that time is also visible in Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav.

First story of the evening of November 5, 1994 ..

Having eaten Singhara (Samosa) from Banshi Sweet, he had returned to Damu Chowk to see that the flock of people is crossing the railway line and running towards Khabra. When asked, someone said that Bhutkunwa took revenge and someone said that DM went. We also ran. By then the game was over. Ramchandra, a policeman at Sadar police station, was sweating in the winter. Could not do anything. The flock was awesome. The mess was certain because at least hundred people, including Anand Mohan, were equipped. Then there was the funeral of Chhotan. The slogan was revenge when the carcass journey came out. When we arrived, it was found out that the driver tried very hard to save the officer. Seeing the red light, Shri Krishnaiah was taken out. Seeing it, we felt that he must have died before he was shot because by then the crowd had traveled badly. Even after this, Bhutkun reportedly fired and put an end to the possibility of being alive. Police took the corpse after a long time. By then the siren had started ringing and curfew had been imposed. We also went back to our lodge.

Despite being a sixth criminal, the upper caste population of Muzaffarpur had an emotional connect with Chhotan. This was a big loss for Baba (Raghunath Pandey). At that time Muzaffarpur means Baba’s estate. Continued to be MLA on Congress ticket. Little was needed to handle this manor. Lalu was ruling and the backward-forward ethnic struggle was reaching its peak. But youth like Chhotan, who are carrying forward the legacy of Emperor Ashoka, felt that how long the leaders should work for. Apart from the booth capturing work, they now wanted to create their own political identity.

Then under the guise of social justice, Lalu Yadav was also poisoning the society. Talking about clean brown hair (Bhumihar-Rajput-Brahmin-Lala i.e. Kayastha), Lalu mobilized the upper castes. Ethnic riots took place everywhere. There were allegations of making people of special fraternity police station. Lalu Yadav had his second exam in 1995. The Lok Sabha by-election was held in Vaishali in 1994 before this assembly election. Earlier, Anand did not know Mohan much. He invented the leader from the Robinhood of Saharsa. It is also true that after the arrival of Lalu, the leaders of Bihar swear by their elite leaders and not the Bahubali leaders and the alleged criminals. In this one, Anand Mohan openly challenged Lalu and that too in his language. Lalu’s protest got voice from Anand Mohan’s Bihar People’s Party.

Anand Mohan opens front against Lalu Yadav

Then I was studying ISC in Muzaffarpur itself. Anand’s wife Lovely competed against Kishori Sinha in Vaishali by-election. Anti Lalu from all over Bihar was looking towards Vaishali. The counting of votes was going on at LS College. If there was no education in RDS College, then we too remained at the gate of the college, meaninglessly. Someone told that there is both Lovely-Mohan in the front house of Goethe. EVM was not there … so it was evening. By the time the sun set, it became clear that Lovely was winning. After the results were announced, Gogals put up, Anand Mohan said, “In six months, we will be the CM of Bihar .. Anand Mahon’s mood changed with the slogan of Zindabad.” Chhotan Shukla also held Anand’s hand and had his ticket with Saffron.

After campaigning in Saffron on the evening of November 4, Chhotan Shukla was returning home by ambassador. Between 8 and 9 o’clock in the night, his car reached the Sanjay Cinema Hall in the city where some people in police uniform gave a signal to stop. As soon as the car stopped, the whole area trembled with the burst fire. Within minutes, five people, including Chhotan Shukla, were gunned down with bullets. The use of AK 47 shook the entire city. In the same year, the murder file has been closed in Muzaffarpur court in which the police could not find evidence against anyone. But the vengeance that followed the heinous massacre took many more lives. Brijbihari Prasad’s hand was revealed behind the murder of Chhotan. Lalu’s nose hair became Brijbihari Prasad’s minister of science and technical affairs in the cabinet after the 1995 election.

Sriprakash Shukla’s entry in the fire of revenge

Chhotan Shukla’s younger brother Bhutkun Shukla vowed revenge. It is said that he himself was a sharp shooter. Avoiding her target was considered a nominalization. He looked at railway tenders in Hajipur zone of North Bihar and took help from UP’s Don Sriprakash Shukla. With this, a new consignment of weapons also started arriving in North Bihar. Its undisclosed headquarters was Muzaffarpur. Baba alias Raghunath Pandey’s domination from Muzaffarpur also ended in the 1995 election. Vijender Chaudhary of the backward caste dethroned him.

Anand Mohan Gopalganj is serving life imprisonment in DM G Krishnaiah murder case

Now Bhutkun was eyeing Brijbihari Prasad. He had a clue of it. Lalu posted the commandos of the general police in their security cordon. Omkar Singh was the right hand man of Brijbihari and he was also a sharpshooter himself. Onkar also took contracts and used to manage money management of Brijbihari. At a precise notice, Bhutkun surrounded him on the zero mile. It is said that about a dozen AK 47 canals were opened and 400 rounds of firing took place. Onkar was also killed along with six of his henchmen. This was the first stop of the story of Intakam. Brijbihari’s number was left. Fear of death also led to an agreement but no success.

Now Bhutkun’s own number came next in the fire of revenge. In 1997, underworld bloodshed came to light when Bhutkun’s bodyguard Deepak Singh killed him. The AK-47 was also used in this. After killing two brothers, Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla took the responsibility of taking revenge on Brijbihari. Bahubalis like Surajbhan Singh, Sriprakash Shukla, Rajan Tiwari supported Munna Shukla. Meanwhile, minister Brijbihari Prasad was caught in the engineering entrance exam scam. Lalu Yadav had to conduct a CBI inquiry. To avoid arrest, Brijbihari made excuses for the illness and he was admitted to IGIMS, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna. At the same time, a conspiracy was hatched to do all his work.

Lovely Anand, who was once the voice of the upper castes against Lalu

The day of June 13, 1998 was printed. Someone was made an informer in the circle of the minister. Mobile entry was made. Around eight o’clock in the evening, Brijbihari Prasad used to go for a walk with the body guards. That evening was the same routine. Then an ambassador car arrives at the hospital premises. Twenty steps away from Brijibhari brakes and in a few minutes the people sitting in it burst fire on the minister. The cracking of the AK 47 does not give anyone a chance to recover. The blood-soaked body of a bodyguard and two others along with Brijbihari falls on the road. It is said that this murder was done by Sriprakash Shukla himself. Three months later, the UP STF piled it near Ghaziabad.

Eight people including Surajbhan, Munna Shukla Rajan Tiwari were convicted by the trial court in this case but in 2014 the High Court acquitted all the accused. Munna Shukla is incapable of contesting the election after serving a sentence of more than two years in the G. Krishnaiah murder case and is now bringing his wife forward. At the same time, Anand Mohan is writing a book on Buddha from Saharsa jail. On the other hand, wife is going to try luck on RJD ticket from Supaul. Surajbhan himself is busy in business and his brother is an MP from Nawada and Chirag is raising the flag of Paswan.

Nitish has brought forward-backward politics far away where old caste boundaries have been broken. At the same time, the story of caste domination and adavat has also changed a lot. Brijbihari Prasad’s wife Rama Devi is an MP and has emerged as the OBC face of BJP in this north Bihar.