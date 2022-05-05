Murad Al Yousef (Dubai)

Over the course of 5 days, Eida Al-Menhali’s song “Qamar 15” continued on the “Trends 20” list in the UAE, and today it reached fifth place after it was released on the evening of May 1, 2022, on his official YouTube channel. He collaborated with the poet Mubarak Balwaea Al-Khaibli, composed by Ahmed Abdullah, arranged by Ibrahim Al-Suwaidi, and carried the Emirati music color in melody and rhythm.

And he says at the beginning: O Badr, in fifteen days

What has no mercy and remorse?

Bey’s legacy in my chest they are

It’s good for me for diamonds for it

Automatically detect the dimple

afflicted under the shadows of his poison

The song “Qamar 15” is considered Al-Menhali’s latest song, after the song “Dahn Oudi”, which he released last February, in which he renewed his cooperation with the poet Saeed bin Mosleh Al-Ahbabi and the composer Ali Kanoo, and achieved more than two million views on YouTube.