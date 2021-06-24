Kevin Recio

Monterrey / 24.06.2021 02:54:10

With 35 votes in favor, zero against and four abstentions, the Plenary of the local Congress approved that Agu Servicesto and Monterrey Drainage During 2021 and 2022 seek financing for an amount of up to 1,250 million pesos for the construction of the Liberty dam, while the parastatal must pay the debt with its own resources.

In the morning the Budget Commission, who presides Claudia Tapia Castelo, who explained that the governor Jaime Rodriguez and the state treasurer, Carlos Garza, requested that the resources of the parastatal work for the supply of drinking water to the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey.

“(It will be) for the acquisition of furniture and equipment for its operation, as well as the payment of preliminary or preliminary studies, acquisition of land, projects, advice on financial, legal, environmental matters and expenses related to said work, as well as the Complementary investment actions in accordance with the items that correspond to the legal definition of productive public investment and in accordance with the investment program authorized by the SADM Board of Directors, “the opinion decreed.

The term of payment of the financing operations that will be held, underlines article 2 of the opinion, will be in terms of this authorization of up to 25 years from the date of its celebration.

The agency must include in its expenditure budget the items and amounts necessary to service the debt.