Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Monterrey Water and Drainage personnel ready a valve change that will leave during 12 hours without service to more than 100 colonies of Apodaca, San Nicolás and Guadalupe.

From 9:00 a.m., staff from A&D started the last details for the general valve closure scheduled at 6:00 p.m.

Specialists carried out measurements and supervised the area of ​​the Miguel Aleman Tank.

The more than 100 colonies will suffer cuts in service from today afternoon until early tomorrow morning.

Water and Drainage of Monterrey reported yesterday that the change of a valve in a tank of the parastatal will force to stop the supply for at least 12 hours, for which reason it called on the residents to take precautions in the face of the lack of water they will face.

The state body assured that the service will be affected between 6:00 p.m. today and 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, due to the work.

According to official information, Apodaca will be the municipality most affected by the cut, for a total of 88 neighborhoods that will not have drinking water.

In Guadalupe, there will be a total of 21 sectors affected by the supply, and in San Nicolás only the Hacienda Las Fuentes and Parque Industrial Exi neighborhoods are contemplated.

“Servicios de Agua y Drenaje de Monterrey will carry out the change of a 48 inch valve in the Miguel Alemán Tank, located on Avenida Las Torres and Calle Ocho, Colonia Miguel Alemán, in San Nicolás de los Garza,” the authority said in a statement.

“Schedule from 6:00 pm, on Friday, January 20, to 6:00 am, on Saturday, January 21.”

Alberto Residencial, Balcones de Huinalá, Hacienda Rinconada, Deportivo Huinalá, Josefa Zozaya, Santa Teresita, Rinconada Colonial and Reserva de San Francisco, among many others, are some of the Apodaca neighborhoods that will have their service affected during the designated hours.

And Guadalupe includes the Arboledas de Acapulco, Balcones de San Miguel, Cañada Blanca, Eduardo Caballero, Raúl Caballero, Los Cristales, Torre de Campo, Santa Fe and Valle de Torremolinos neighborhoods, among others.