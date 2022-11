Protesters in Geneva demanded the opening of an investigation into the abuses committed by the Iranian regime against the demonstrations for the death of a young man for “inappropriate use” of the Islamic headscarf 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Iran’s supreme leader praised the performance of the country’s Basij paramilitary force for its role in cracking down on anti-regime protesters. During a meeting with Basij representatives in Tehran, this Saturday (26), Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the popular protest movement as “rioters” and “bandits” supported by foreign forces, in addition to calling the paramilitaries “innocent” and protectors of the Iranian nation. “When facing the enemy on the battlefield, the Basij always showed courage, not afraid of the enemy,” said Khamenei.

The Basij is a wing of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran that has acted in the strong repression against the protests that started in September. Public mobilizations against Iran’s oppressive regime were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police. The young woman was reportedly arrested for not wearing her hijab (veil) properly. According to Amnesty International, Basij members were ordered to “mercilessly confront” the demonstrators.

Khamenei’s words come a day after United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned that Iran is in a “full-fledged human rights crisis” over its crackdown on anti-regime dissidents. He told the 47-member council of states in Geneva that security forces responded to the protests by using deadly force against unarmed demonstrators and bystanders who “posed no threat”. On Thursday (24), the United Nations Human Rights Council decided to create a mission to investigate the Iranian government’s repression of protests.

It is estimated that over 14,000 people, including children, were arrested in connection with the protests. At least 21 of them are currently facing the death penalty and six have already received death sentences. According to the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, at least 416 people, including 51 children and 27 women, had been killed by Iranian security forces in protests held across the country until earlier this week.